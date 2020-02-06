All-Star 2020: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo write the All-Star lists | NBA News

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo selected their teams for the NBA 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, and one team will have a distinctive Los Angeles flavor.

James not only selected his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis No 1 overall, for his team, but also chose Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. Add your selection of Los Angeles native James Harden of the Houston Rockets, and leave only your remaining selection of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks as the only player without a draw in the Los Angeles area.

Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and the current NBA MVP, went with more flavor to the east coast, selecting Joel Embiid No 2 of the 76ers of the Philadelphia 76 in general. He also chose Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

James and Antetokounmpo wrote the NBA All-Star Game team lists of the group of players voted as incumbents and reservations at each conference. The two captains made 11 selections each, four headlines and seven reservations, regardless of the affiliation or position of a player's conference.

During the draft, the remaining eight starters (apart from James and Antetokounmpo) were selected in the first round. The 14 reservations were chosen in the second round.

James, the best general finalist in the fan vote, received the first selection in the first round. Antetokounmpo made the first election in the second round. The captains alternated selections in each round until all the players in that round had been selected.

Image:

Preliminary results of the 2020 All-Star Game



Team LeBron reserves

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers); Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers).

Team Giannis reserves

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans).

There are several changes in the format of the All-Star Game this year. Teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. And when the third quarter ends, 24 will be added to the score of the leading team and the first team to reach that number in a fourth untimed quarter will be declared the winner.

















7:38



The Inside The NBA panel breaks down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game



The number 24 represents one of the numbers used by former Laker Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The LeBron team will use No. 2 in honor of the number Gianna Bryant used in their youth team, while Team Giannis will use No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear patches in honor of the accident victims.

















2:47



Ernie, Shaq, Kenny and Chuck react to the NBA 2020 All-Star uniforms that are revealed



The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place in the early hours of Monday, February 16 (1 a.m.) at the United Center in Chicago, live on Sky Sports.

The NBA All-Star 2020 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in almost 50 languages ​​on their televisions, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.