All details about Demi Lovato & # 39; s Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly

It seems that Demi lovato He is back in the game.
The 27-year-old singer was seen leaving SoHo House in Los Angeles, California, with a 29-year-old boy. Kelly machine gun. Officially launching rumors of romance, the two were seen leaving the access point of Los Angeles late on the night of Tuesday, February 4 with the rapper.
While the duo was seen coming out in their own respective cars, it seems that the night was still young for both of them.
An eyewitness source tells E! News that the singer of "Give Your Heart a Break,quot; spent several hours at SoHo House with the rapper.
"They stayed all night and didn't leave until dawn. Machine gun Kelly opened the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car," the witness continued.
"When they left, they didn't say goodbye very much because they looked like they would meet again. He followed her in his car near his house and it seemed that the night would continue from there."
It seemed that Lovato was having fun and still smiling as he left with Machine Gun Kelly rocking in a black blazer and stocking outfit, holding a black bag.
The witness also tells E! News: "Demi looked very happy with the way the night was. He was all smiles and looked great."
That is not surprising, Lovato is having an incredible 2020 so far. On Sunday, the pop star crushed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, continuing her great musical comeback after taking some time off.
Another source close to Lovato tells E! News: "Demi has known him for years and they were discussing music. They went out every now and then and she enjoys spending time with him."
More recently, Lovato was romantically linked with Austin Wilson. The two separated in December.
