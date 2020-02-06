All details about Demi Lovato & # 39; s Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly

It seems that Demi lovato He is back in the game.

The 27-year-old singer was seen leaving SoHo House in Los Angeles, California, with a 29-year-old boy. Kelly machine gun. Officially launching rumors of romance, the two were seen leaving the access point of Los Angeles late on the night of Tuesday, February 4 with the rapper.

While the duo was seen coming out in their own respective cars, it seems that the night was still young for both of them.

An eyewitness source tells E! News that the singer of "Give Your Heart a Break,quot; spent several hours at SoHo House with the rapper.

"They stayed all night and didn't leave until dawn. Machine gun Kelly opened the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car," the witness continued.

"When they left, they didn't say goodbye very much because they looked like they would meet again. He followed her in his car near his house and it seemed that the night would continue from there."

It seemed that Lovato was having fun and still smiling as he left with Machine Gun Kelly rocking in a black blazer and stocking outfit, holding a black bag.