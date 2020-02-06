Ajay Devgn acts in the RRR of SS Rajamouli without charging his fees

%MINIFYHTML4e3ec18c3e232169c57398deca424f0711% %MINIFYHTML4e3ec18c3e232169c57398deca424f0712%

After the historical success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is preparing for his next film, RRR. The director has two great Southern superstars to act in the film, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Not only that, the film will also star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Now, according to reports, Ajay Devgn has fulfilled his function without receiving any remuneration. Ajay Devgn has been a good friend of SS Rajamouli since the days of the director's hit film, Eega. When Eega was dubbed in Hindi, Ajay Devgn had made a small voiceover for the movie. Ajay was contacted for a cameo in RRR by producer DVV Danayya, the producer offered him a remuneration but refused to accept it. Later, the producers even offered their market value for their cameo, but Ajay Devgn did not take it so well and insisted on playing the role for free.





