After the chaos of Iowa, the 2020 candidates charge ahead in New Hampshire | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b711% %MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b712%

Ames, Iowa – Seventy-two hours have passed since the Iowa caucuses, and the state Democrats have not yet published the final results.

With 97 percent of the venues counted, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders were practically tied in the delegate counting race. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar were left behind.

%MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b713% %MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b714%

But on Thursday, the National Democratic Committee (DNC) called for the caucuses to be reissued in the midst of the complicated process of publishing the results.

%MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b715% %MINIFYHTMLf97483c77162c8d02b64c1689329c0b716%

"Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have arisen in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure the public's confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a resurgence," Pérez tweeted.

Regardless of how the classification is developed, Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University, said the effects will persist.

"The impact will be clouded forever by reporting problems," Goldford said.

With the DNC lawsuit, it is now unclear whether the final and official results will be released before Tuesday, when the country witnesses its first primary of the 2020 nomination contest season.

In any case, the candidates have charged in advance. Less than 24 hours after the committees, most were already in New Hampshire for the last leg of the campaign before Tuesday's primaries.

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Traditionally, the first caucus has been reduced in the field, with announcements of less successful candidates who are leaving the race. But so far, no one has finished his attempt, and although those who did well acknowledge his defeat, Biden called the partial results an "instinctive blow,quot; and businessman Andrew Yang laid off dozens of employees as part of a "restructuring." To "compete like the New Hampshire primary approaches," many seem to be taking advantage of even partial results or simply trying to move on.

"I am sure that we will do really well here in New Hampshire, after having won Iowa. We will do very well in Nevada," Sanders said according to the news agency The Associated Press, after declaring the victory. in Iowa even with partial results.

"I think we will do much better than people think of South Carolina. I think we have a good chance of winning California. And, in summary, I think we are well positioned to win the Democratic nomination and beat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country's process, "said Sanders.

Buttigeig, who also declared victory in Iowa, said his positive attitude in Iowa "takes us to the next contest in New Hampshire with a huge amount of momentum."

Speaking to ABC's The View program, the former mayor said it is because his campaign was "able to show, not only because of the fact that we came to this positive, but because of how we did it, that we are together in a kind of policy ".

He added: "It's about the sum, it's about welcoming people."

The 2020 US presidential Democratic candidate UU. And US Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Warren, speaking with a CNN city council, said she was delighted to be in New Hampshire now, but was also "building across the country."

"We have 55 more states and territories (in the primary). Now I am in 31 states with 1,000 (paid organizers) on the ground," he added.

& # 39; A little more complicated & # 39;

Upon entering the Iowa assemblies, an average of RealClearPolitics polls showed that New Hampshire voters favored Sanders, who won his primary in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who won the nomination. Biden was second, ahead of Buttigieg and Warren.

Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said New Hampshire voters, who often go in a different direction, still take Iowa's results into account when making their own decisions.

"This time is a bit more complicated. We are getting results from Iowa, but we are getting them in this fragmentary way that is spreading for several days, instead of getting them all at once," Scala said. "It will weigh on people's decisions, but will not dictate."

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa committees after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire (Rick Wilking / Reuters)

Scala said he sees Sanders supporters less influenced by the final results of Iowa, regardless of whether he ranks first or second. Biden, however, has failed to demonstrate a good ability to choose and "clear a path for himself,quot; among the moderate options.

Scala's colleague, Andrew Smith, also a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire and director of the UNH Survey Center, agreed that Biden faces tougher competition in the future, noting that Biden has invested less resources in New Hampshire of what he did in Iowa.

At the same time, other distractions this week, such as the speech of the State of the Union of President Donald Trump and the acquittal of the president in the Senate trial, will "hide,quot; part of Biden's weak performance.