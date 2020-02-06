Africa, intertwined with China, fears the outbreak of coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – When the 9 a.m. flight From Dubai he arrived at the international airport of the capital of Ethiopia on Wednesday, four government health specialists in face masks and goggles rushed to the row of passengers entering to check their passports.
Finding two Ethiopians who had recently been in China, health workers pushed them aside and took their temperatures, trying to detect a coronavirus symptom that has killed more than 500 people and made tens of thousands sick, almost all of them in China.
The two passengers, with their normal temperatures, were allowed to continue their journey, in contrast to other countries that now put all Chinese travelers in quarantine for two weeks, which is considered the outer limit of the incubation period.
With cases of coronaviruses spreading throughout the world, experts now fear that Africa, with its already fragile health system and heavy traffic to and from China, will be particularly vulnerable.
If the coronavirus hits Africa, said Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Africa in Addis Ababa, "it will be massive."
There are up to two million Chinese workers in Africa, and some of them are now going through airports and transit centers in Africa upon returning from their holidays in China for the Lunar New Year. Meanwhile, some of the 81,000 African students studying in China now head home, which increases the risk of exposure.
There have been 32 suspected cases of coronavirus in Africa, but none tested positive for the virus, according to Africa C.D.C. But until this week, only two countries on the continent, South Africa and Senegal, had laboratories capable of analyzing the coronavirus.
Africa already faces a critical shortage of health workers, who strive to contain fatal outbreaks of other diseases. And most of the hospitals in the continent, apart from the large ones in the capitals or the regional seats, do not have the intensive care units that patients diagnosed with the coronavirus might require, according to experts.
"If this happens in Africa, it will be a great fight because health services are very overloaded to treat diseases such as malaria and measles and the current Ebola outbreak," said Michel Yao, Manager of the Organization's Emergency Operations Program World Health for Africa.
Africa was largely spared in 2002 and 2003 when the SARS virus, which also originated in China, spread throughout the world, killing nearly 800 people and infecting more than 8,000, mostly in China and Hong Kong. Africa reported only one case, in South Africa.
But the risk is much greater now, experts say. China and Africa have intertwined in the last two decades as China has expanded its political, economic and military ties with Africa, financing large infrastructure projects and promising tens of billions of dollars in investments and loans.
Chinese citizens have flocked to Africa, working in industries ranging from manufacturing and technology to medical care and construction. Estimates of how many Chinese now live in Africa range between approximately 200,000 and up to two million.
Air travel between China and Africa has increased exponentially only in the last decade, from one flight per day to an average of eight direct flights.
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and most profitable airline in Africa, is the main gateway between China and Africa, carrying up to 1,500 passengers each day between Addis Ababa and China in dozens of weekly flights. The airline has a center at Addis Ababa airport to help Chinese travelers easily process their visas to dozens of African states. The Ethiopian airport itself was built in part with funds from China.
The Ethiopian airline has continued to operate its routes in China, while many other international airlines, including African airlines such as Kenya Airways, Egypt AirY Royal Air of Morocco – They have suspended flights to China.
The Ethiopian airline and the government have now been criticized amid the outbreak of the coronavirus for speculation that China pressured the Ethiopian government not to stop flights.
The prime minister's office and Ethiopian Airlines declined to comment, sending questions to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, which deals with Ethiopia's response to the coronavirus.
Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health of the State of Ethiopia, said the decision to continue flights to China did not come from his ministry but from "a higher level of government." But he denied that China has pressed.
However, travelers between China and Africa can also arrive through centers on other continents, providing more avenues for the virus.
Therefore, African countries and global health organizations are now struggling to increase the capacity to cope with the epidemic.
Ethiopia has built isolation units at the Addis Ababa airport and has designated specific intensive care units in hospitals, said Tadesse, Ethiopian health minister.
The W.H.O. He said this week that four more countries, Ghana, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, can now perform the tests. Ethiopia says it will have test capabilities by the end of the week. But many other African countries will still have to send test kits to other places, delaying any response.
"Unfortunately, many disease surveillance systems in all African countries are weak and most of the continent lacks diagnostic capability," said Dr. Ngozi Erondu, an associate member of the Global Health Program at Chatham House, a group of International affairs research in London. "Identifying most cases and controlling the outbreak could be difficult, especially in the poorest countries with limited resources."
World Health Organization It is intensifying aid to 13 African countries that have direct links or a large volume of trips to China, working to improve early case detection and accelerate samples to laboratories that can do the tests. The agency has said it will need $ 675 million through April, mainly to help poor countries in Africa and Asia with weak public health systems. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $ 100 million on Wednesday to fight the virus, partly for at-risk populations in Africa.
As cases in Africa itself have not yet been confirmed, many Africans have focused their concerns on students living in China and may have been exposed.
Around 4,600 students and African citizens live in the center of the epidemic, Hubei Province, whose capital, Wuhan, is where the coronavirus emerged, according to Development Reimagined, a consulting organization based in Beijing.
In total, more than 81,000 Africans they were studying in mainland China In 2018, attracted by generous scholarships, affordable tuition and the hope of becoming a bridge that connects their nations and an ascending China.
The first African to be diagnosed with coronavirus is a 21-year-old Cameroonian student who studies at Yangtze University in Hubei province.
The blockade in Wuhan is affecting students like Abdikadir Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Somalia who has been studying petroleum engineering at the University of Geosciences of China in Wuhan.
Mohamed, who according to the Somali government is one of 50 Somalis living in Wuhan, said that for almost 20 hours a day, he does not leave his one-bedroom apartment.
The experience is like being "stuck in a bad dream," he said in a phone call on Tuesday.
While other African countries, including Morocco, Mauritius and Egypt, have evacuated their citizens from China, Mohamed said the Somali students' pleas to his government to evacuate them have been useless.
"Our families are worried," Mohamed said. “They call us every minute. If you don't pick up the phone immediately, they panic. "
Simon Marks reported from Addis Ababa and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya. Additional reports were provided by Lynsey Chutel in Johannesburg, Ruth Maclean in Dakar and Donald G. McNeil Jr. in New York.
