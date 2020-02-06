Africa, intertwined with China, fears the outbreak of coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – When the 9 a.m. flight From Dubai he arrived at the international airport of the capital of Ethiopia on Wednesday, four government health specialists in face masks and goggles rushed to the row of passengers entering to check their passports.

Finding two Ethiopians who had recently been in China, health workers pushed them aside and took their temperatures, trying to detect a coronavirus symptom that has killed more than 500 people and made tens of thousands sick, almost all of them in China.

The two passengers, with their normal temperatures, were allowed to continue their journey, in contrast to other countries that now put all Chinese travelers in quarantine for two weeks, which is considered the outer limit of the incubation period.

With cases of coronaviruses spreading throughout the world, experts now fear that Africa, with its already fragile health system and heavy traffic to and from China, will be particularly vulnerable.