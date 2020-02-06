Afghan war casualties report: February 2020

The following report collects all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan during the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete since many local officials refuse to confirm information about victims. The report includes government claims of insurgent victim numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both parties routinely inflate casualties totals for their opponents.

January 31-Feb. 6, 2020

At least 23 pro-government forces and seven civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The deadliest attack took place in the province of Sar-i-Pul, where the Taliban ambushed a pro-government militia in the capital and killed the commander, one of his soldiers and four other members of the National Security Directorate, the agency of Afghanistan intelligence. A day earlier, in the province of Kunduz, the Taliban attacked a security post in the Ali Abad district, killing five police officers and wounding three others before the security forces successfully pushed back the insurgents.

February 4 Badghis Province: a murdered police officer

A police officer was killed in a Taliban sniper attack in the village of Firoozah in the Muqur district.

February 4 Faryab Province: a murdered police officer

The Taliban attacked the center of the Shirin Tagab district, where the fighting continued for three hours. A member of a police special forces unit was killed, as were two Taliban fighters, according to local authorities.