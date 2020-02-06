Afghan war casualties report: February 2020

The following report collects all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan during the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete since many local officials refuse to confirm information about victims. The report includes government claims of insurgent victim numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both parties routinely inflate casualties totals for their opponents.
January 31-Feb. 6, 2020
At least 23 pro-government forces and seven civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The deadliest attack took place in the province of Sar-i-Pul, where the Taliban ambushed a pro-government militia in the capital and killed the commander, one of his soldiers and four other members of the National Security Directorate, the agency of Afghanistan intelligence. A day earlier, in the province of Kunduz, the Taliban attacked a security post in the Ali Abad district, killing five police officers and wounding three others before the security forces successfully pushed back the insurgents.
February 4 Badghis Province: a murdered police officer
A police officer was killed in a Taliban sniper attack in the village of Firoozah in the Muqur district.
February 4 Faryab Province: a murdered police officer
The Taliban attacked the center of the Shirin Tagab district, where the fighting continued for three hours. A member of a police special forces unit was killed, as were two Taliban fighters, according to local authorities.
February 3 Faryab Province: a member of the murdered pro-government militia
The Taliban attacked the Sofi Qala area of the Qaisrar district, killing a commander of the pro-government militia and injuring eight other soldiers.
February 3 Sar-i-Pul Province: six security forces killed
The Taliban ambushed a commander of the pro-government militia in the Takhta area of the city of Sar-i-Pul, killing a commander, one of his soldiers and four other members of the National Security Directorate, the intelligence agency of Afghanistan. Three other security forces were injured.
February 3 Herat Province: a civilian killed
An employee of the customs office of Islam Qala was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the village of Rouzanak in the Ghoryan district. The attackers managed to escape from the area.
February 2 Herat Province: a murdered police officer
The Taliban attacked a police post in the village of Shouz, in the Kohzour district, killing a police officer, while local authorities claimed that two insurgent fighters also died in the clash.
February 2 Kunduz Province: two civilians killed
A Taliban kidnapped an employee of the education department and a former jihadist commander while traveling from the city of Kunduz, the capital of the province, to the Khan Abad district. Both civilians were killed two hours after the kidnapping.
February 2 Herat Province: a civilian killed
A civilian was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a mosque during a prayer in the village of Qodus Abad in Kohsan district. The reason for the attack remains unclear.
February 2 Kunduz Province: five police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security post at the entrance of the Ali Abad district, killing five police officers and wounding three others before the security forces finally rejected the insurgents.
February 2 Baghlan Province: two dead soldiers
A red Taliban unit attacked security posts and military bases in the center of the Borka district, killing two soldiers and injuring six others. Local authorities also claimed that two Taliban fighters were killed and eight others were injured.
February 1 Badakhshan Province: two security forces killed
The Taliban ambushed members of the pro-government militia near the Amu River in the Shahri Buzurg district, killing two of them and confiscating their weapons.
February 1 Herat Province: three security forces killed
A local police officer and two members of the pro-government militia were killed in a Taliban attack on a local police post in the village of Kariz Khani in the Kushk-e-Robatsangi district.
January 31 Uruzgan Province: a civilian killed
During a military operation in the area, a house was bombed by an American plane in Tarin Kot, the provincial capital, killing a child and injuring another child and his mother.
January 31 Faryab Province: two civilians and one soldier killed
The Taliban attacked a security post in the Sarband village of the Qaramqul district, killing a soldier. During the crash, a mortar shell hit a nearby house, killing two children and injuring two others. It was not clear who shot the mortar.
The following New York Times reporters contributed the reports: Mujib Mashal of Kabul, Najim Rahim of Kunduz and Taimoor Shah of Kandahar.