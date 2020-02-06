Actor Brian Cox wants the abolition of the British monarchy after the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

%MINIFYHTML19ae83f43bb75dd1b39368a054e0873f11% %MINIFYHTML19ae83f43bb75dd1b39368a054e0873f12%

The star of & # 39; Succession & # 39; He believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expelled from the United Kingdom for racism when he says: & # 39; Let's not walk through the branches & # 39 ;.

"Succession"star Brian Cox he wants the British monarchy to be abolished as he says Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, The Duchess of Sussex was expelled from the United Kingdom for racism.

The royal couple announced that they would stop fulfilling their official duties last month, January 2020, starting a new life in Canada and trying to become largely financially independent.

Brian, who has said he will never accept a knighthood, told British magazine ES that he believes his decision to move away was due to his battles with the media, which the actor attributes to attitudes toward his mixed race heritage.

"They (some of the media) have forced Meghan and Harry to leave the country," he was enraged. "We do not walk through the branches, they were expelled, and yes, I have no doubt, some of that is racist. It is horrible what has happened to them."

The 73-year-old man continued explaining that while he is a big fan of the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the crisis over Harry and Meghan's desire to lead their own lives shows that it is time to leave the institution.

"I think the Queen is an incredible woman, and what she has done is incredible," he adds. "But when she's gone, the whole bloody shooting game should go, I really believe it. We won't end this feudal control in our culture and system until then."

Brian recently spoke about another royal encounter, claiming that the Queen's sister Margarita princess He made a pass when he was a young actor.