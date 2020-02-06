According to reports, Katy Perry sank with Prince Charles's plants: he asked her to

Prince Charles once asked Katy Perry if she would sing to her plants, a new report from Us magazine revealed. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales and the 35-year-old pop star went out on Tuesday, February 4, to a reception in London, where the star became an ambassador for a charity for India.

During the event, Perry stated that she was delighted to work with him and also on behalf of the Indian children. Perry declared that Prince Charles had an "incredibly kind soul,quot; and sometimes even talks to his plants. She claimed that Charles asked her to sing to them, and she promised that she would do so in the future.

After she presented the royalty, Charles took the stage and delivered her own speech, stating how grateful she was to work with Katy Perry and also that she presented such a kind presentation on her behalf. In her IG the next day, Katy shared her thoughts about the meeting.

In addition, Orlando Bloom, Katy's fiance, supported her girl in the comments section below the photograph, praising Katy and claiming she was shining with a "big light." Katy and Orlando fans know it's a great year for both of them, due to their upcoming marriage, as well as their work with the British Asian Trust.

As previously reported, Katy and Orlando are planning to get married in April of this year. They started dating again four years ago in 2016. Prior to her engagement with Orlando, she was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom, on the other hand, was married to Miranda Kerr, the Victoria Secret model, for three years. They have a nine year old boy named Flynn. Just a few hours ago, Suzy Kerr reported on the upcoming nuptials of Orlando and Katy.

Suzy said that after they canceled their December wedding, Orlando and Katy delayed it until April of this year. The aforementioned Hollywood stars delayed the date not because of relationship problems, but because they wanted a better location.

A source who spoke with Us Magazine said that Orlando and Katy are "deeply in love."



