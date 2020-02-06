A catalog of the most sincere quotes of Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix It's a virtual lock to catch the Best Actor trophy on Sunday.

The four-time Academy Award nominee has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG, a BAFTA and a Critic & # 39; s Choice Award for his skillful interpretation of the mentally disturbed titular character. Todd Phillips& # 39; jester and forecasters of Vanity fair to The Atlantic to The Hollywood reporter He insists that it is a dive.

%MINIFYHTMLa31daca4e89943cafdd16d2174b1f4e613% %MINIFYHTMLa31daca4e89943cafdd16d2174b1f4e614%

So, really, the only question is exactly what he will say when he takes the stage at the 2020 Oscars. Because while he swept the awards circuit this season, Phoenix has proven to be as provocative and unpredictable as it is talented.