A catalog of the most sincere quotes of Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix It's a virtual lock to catch the Best Actor trophy on Sunday.
The four-time Academy Award nominee has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG, a BAFTA and a Critic & # 39; s Choice Award for his skillful interpretation of the mentally disturbed titular character. Todd Phillips& # 39; jester and forecasters of Vanity fair to The Atlantic to The Hollywood reporter He insists that it is a dive.
So, really, the only question is exactly what he will say when he takes the stage at the 2020 Oscars. Because while he swept the awards circuit this season, Phoenix has proven to be as provocative and unpredictable as it is talented.
At the Golden Globes, he spent most of his three minutes analyzing the dangers of ignoring environmental hazards, congratulating Hollywood Foreign Press for its decision to serve a plant-based menu "recognizing and recognizing the link between animal agriculture and climate change, "while leading his colleagues to the task of casual use of private planes. (He also rejected the contest as a whole, calling it "this created to sell ads for the television show,quot;, before giving a sweet greeting to the bride Rooney mara.)
He kept things relatively tame at the Screen Actors Guild Awards two weeks later, offering praise to his fellow nominees and Heath LedgerWho made his own award-winning role as Joker a decade ago, only to focus on the surprising lack of diversity of the film industry while accepting his BAFTA.
"I am deeply grateful. But I have to say that I also feel in conflict because many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have that same privilege," he said at the top of his speech. "I think we send a very clear message to people of color that they are not welcome here. I think that is the message we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our environment and our industry and in ways to benefit. No I think nobody wants a brochure or preferential treatment, although that is what we give each year. I think people just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a fair condemnation because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I haven't done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive. "
Therefore, you should ask yourself what message you might be keeping for your great speech this weekend, in a ceremony that only recognized one person of color in the four main categories. "Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to shake the boat," he said in the Balloons. It's just like an actor who feels that his work "should be like a documentary," as he put it. Vanity fair Last year, in which you should feel "for what you think the character is going through right now," it is almost impossible for him to talk to anything other than total openness.
And although he is remarkably reluctant to do interviews, every time he speaks, the 45-year-old Hollywood veterinarian has some things to say …
In his unique childhood
"My parents were never negligent," he told November Vanity fair to spend his first years in Venezuela with a sect of the Children of God. In 1977 mom Phoenix of the heart and the afternoon John Lee Phoenix, patriarch of Joaquin and his four brothers, received a message from the leadership detailing a new practice that would use sex to gain followers.
"They received a letter, or whatever it came from, any suggestion of that, and they said, & # 39; F – k this, we're leaving here & # 39;" he detailed to the mag. "I think they were idealists, and they believed they were with a group that shared their beliefs and values. I think they were probably looking for security and family. Leaving a country that had murdered a president and any amount of civil rights." leaders within a few years, which is very difficult for me to understand, right? "
In your diet
Phoenix's third birthday in October 1977 found him on a cargo ship headed for Miami. "I remember this cake vividly, and I think it was probably the first cake I had, as an appropriate cake," he explained in Vanity fair. "I remember the toys. I had never bought a new toy before, and really the most jarring and intense memory was what led to our veganism."
Because while watching the fishermen drag their catches and hit them against the nails of the ship, he thought of all the fish he had consumed: "I have a vivid memory of my mother's face, that I have seen that same face, maybe once again , where he was completely speechless because we yelled at him: "How did you not tell us that that was the fish?" I remember the tears running down his face … I didn't know what to say. "
In his first works
Addressing a particularly deep role in a 1984 episode of Hill street blues, "I felt my whole body was buzzing," he recalled Andersoon Cooper in a January issue of 60 minutes. "There was a certain kind of power … I was in a room full of adults, and I felt that I had affected them, like I had changed. Like, I had changed how they felt."
On the influence of Big Brother River
"When I was 15 or 16, my brother River came home from work and had a VHS copy of a movie called Furious bull and he sat me down and made me see him, "he shared while accepting an award at the Toronto International Film Festival last year." And the next day he woke me up and made me see him again. And he said: & # 39; You're going to start acting again, this is what you're going to do & # 39 ;. He didn't ask me, he told me. And I am indebted to him for that because acting has given me an incredible life. "
About his film choices
"From a young age, I was allergic to, what is the word?" To things of frivolous and meaningless children, "he said in Vanity fair. "From an extremely young age. And I don't know why. I'm sure you want some Freudian explanation, maybe there is."
About River's mysterious prescience
"He suggested that I change my name," he shared about River telling him to give up his temporary identity as Leaf, "and then, I don't know, six months later, whatever it was, we were in Florida, we were in the kitchen, and he said: & # 39; You're going to be an actor and you're going to be better known than me & # 39; my mother and I look at each other like, & # 39; What the hell are you talking about? & # 39; I don't know why he said that or what he knew about me at that time. He had not been acting at all. But he also said it with some weight, with a knowledge that seemed so absurd at that time. But of course now, in retrospect, you think, & # 39; How the hell did I know? & # 39; "
On the shocking death of River
"I don't think it was typical," he said Vanity fair of the overdose of the actor outside the Viper Room in Los Angeles. "To be honest, I don't think it was really, I don't think it's what he wanted to have done with his night. He, just before that, spent time just playing me new songs that he & # 39; d wrote."
About dealing with your pain
"We were so far away from the entertainment world. We didn't watch entertainment programs. We didn't have entertainment magazines in our house," he told Cooper. "River was a really important actor and movie star, and we really didn't know that. And during that time when you're most vulnerable, there are helicopters flying. There are people trying to sneak into your land. Certainly, it seemed to me that it prevented the grieving process, right? "
About why he still hates talking about it
"Because I came out publicly as an actor at that time, I suddenly faced having to talk about something that was already very public, in the public sphere," he explained to Vanity fair, "Where are you in a five-minute interview, every five minutes and all, in an f-king junket. It felt like, & # 39; Well, I'm not sure that this is the right place and it seems little sincere to be talking of this and I can hear in your voice that you are trying to sound like someone who really cares and is interested, but let's be frankly frank about what is happening here. It was much easier to say & # 39; Fk you & # 39 ;, which is something easier for me for any reason, than to explain it. "
About his method to enter the character
"I leave my life when I work. I don't wear clothes or listen to music that defines who I am," he said in a 2006 interview with The Guardian. "I don't communicate with friends or family. It sounds intense, but it is the process of arriving that is really difficult."
Upon entering rehabilitation after filming Walk the Line
"I really thought of myself as a hedonist. I was an actor in Los Angeles, I wanted to have a good time. But I wasn't getting involved with the world or with me the way I wanted. I was being an idiot, running around, drinking, trying of fucking people, going to stupid clubs, "he said T, The New York Times Style Magazine in 2017. Then, without intervention, it was recorded: "I thought rehabilitation was a place where you sat in a jacuzzi and ate fruit salad. But when I got there they started talking about the 12 steps and I said: & # 39; Wait one minute, I'm still going to smoke weed. "
In his fake 2010 documentary, I'm still here
Portraying a highly fictional version of Joaquin Phoenix, an actor who left behind his trade for a hip-hip career was "an incredible experience: not finding the light, not hitting the target, not memorizing lines," he was excited T. "It allowed me to be brave in my decisions instead of being safe."
In his courtship with Rooney Mara
"She is the only girl I looked on the Internet," he admitted to Vanity fair from his his cost and now girlfriend. "We were just friends, friends by email. I had never done that. I never looked for a girl online."
By losing 52 pounds to play The Joker
"Once you reach the target weight, everything changes," he explained to The Associated Press last fall "Like much of the difficulty is waking up every day and being obsessed with more than 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop as a disorder. But I think the interesting thing for me is what I expected and anticipated with the loss of weight. These feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, some kind of vulnerability and weakness. "
About the criticisms of Joker
"I didn't imagine it would be easy," he said of the press complaints that his description of a violent and mentally unstable loner could be seen as irresponsible. "It's a difficult movie. Somehow, it's good that people are having a strong reaction. There are many ways to see it. You can say that here is someone who, like everyone else, needed to be heard and understood and have a voice. Or you can to say that it is someone who disproportionately needs a large number of people to notice him. His satisfaction comes when he is in the midst of madness. "
