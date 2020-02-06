50 Cent turns Floyd Mayweather into his canvas bag in the last meme

WENN / Avalon / Johnny Louis

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; and the co-creator, once again, wildly controls the former boxing champion for his Louis Vuitton jacket, which many have compared to a travel bag.

Up News Info –

50 cents trolling is not done Floyd Mayweather, Jr. about his Louis Vuitton jacket. On Wednesday, February 5, the rapper shared on his Instagram page a meme that sees him loading the former boxer as a luggage.

The edited image, which was apparently first published by another social media user, converts Floyd in his Louis Vuitton jacket into a canvas bag. The creator of successes "In Da Club" showed no mercy with his former BFF turned into nemesis, writing in the caption: "who made this man, made the champion in my Louis Bag what is happening."

%MINIFYHTMLef9367c704aca3b9ffc7497818e819ca11% %MINIFYHTMLef9367c704aca3b9ffc7497818e819ca12%

<br />

This is not the first time Fif roasted Floyd for wearing the jacket inspired by a canvas bag. When actor / musician Michael Blackson posted on Instagram a meme of Floyd in his Louis Vuitton jacket, the "Power"The star / co-creator jumped into the comments section and left several laughing emojis.

Floyd wore the jacket, which featured lots of pockets and straps, for the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2. He proudly showed his brand attire on his Instagram page, posting photos of the jacket from the front and back while standing inside the stadium.

Fif and Michael were not the only ones who questioned the choice of Floyd's attire for the football game, as a Twitter user commented on his appearance: "He wants to be such a bad suitcase, hey, big head." Another commented similarly: "This wants to be such a bad suitcase." Another person's comment said: "why this black Floyd Mayweather dressed like an LV LMFAOOOOO suitcase."

Previously, 50 Cent also pointed to Floyd for his outfit choice. In October 2019, the 44-year-old hip-hop star compared the appearance of her nemesis with a Louis Vuitton coat with the style of an older woman. "Let that granny drip hahaha," Fif wrote along with an image of the face of an old woman retouched on the body of the former boxing champion.