50 Cent storms out of the interview after being questioned about drilling French Montana!

50 Cent seemed to cut a short interview after he was interrogated about accusations that he hit rapper French Montana last week.

50 was cutting him off with Complex to promote his new program, For Life, when the alleged incident was mentioned by the interviewer.

"No, would you do something like that?" he answered. 50 got up from his seat, adjusted his outfit and removed his microphone, apparently horrified by the question. Especially when the interviewer told him that it seemed like something he would do.

"Why would you think that way? Would you think Will Smith would do that?" I ask. "I can't believe you say these things about me," he continued. "Peace, my brother. Don't let my inner peace disturb your inner demon."

French Montana also denied that Fif has ever helped him after reports of failed rumors.

"Tell the people the true story. I went to the club, was a host. Heard he was coming, he came out the back. He was in the car … I wish he touched me," he said in a video shared on his social networks .