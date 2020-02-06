Home Entertainment 50 Cent storms out of the interview after being questioned about drilling...

50 Cent storms out of the interview after being questioned about drilling French Montana!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

50 Cent seemed to cut a short interview after he was interrogated about accusations that he hit rapper French Montana last week.

50 was cutting him off with Complex to promote his new program, For Life, when the alleged incident was mentioned by the interviewer.

"No, would you do something like that?" he answered. 50 got up from his seat, adjusted his outfit and removed his microphone, apparently horrified by the question. Especially when the interviewer told him that it seemed like something he would do.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©