50 Cent calls Gayle King & # 39; B **** h & # 39; about Kobe Bryant Ask Lisa Leslie

WENN / Sheri Determan

The fellow rapper Boosie Badazz also intervenes in the controversial interview and is enraged in an Instagram video while saying: "Why the hell would you do something like that?"

Up News Info –

Gayle king faces blacklash after an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie for "CBS This Morning." During that interview, the television personality asked Leslie about the 2003 rape accusation that Kobe Bryant faced but then was fired. As expected, the question did not sit well with many people, including 50 cents and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)

King asked Leslie if he had a complicated feeling towards the deceased NBA star, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. "It has been said that his legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault," King asked in the interview published on Tuesday, February 4 "Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?"

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. "I had never seen him as the kind of person who would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That was never the person I know."

"But Lisa, you wouldn't see it, though. As your friend, you wouldn't see it," King added, to which Leslie replied: "And that is possible. I just don't believe it."

The question won King a criticism. Among the critics was Foddy, who went to his Instagram account to share a clip of the interview. "That's not complicated," you could hear him say in the video. "You just said he was fired … So how would you see him, Gayle? How the hell would you see him, * b *** h?"

"What is this? Hope someone helps me understand why they keep doing this," he wrote in the caption. "I apologize for my language in advance, let's talk about this."

Boosie also intervened in the matter, saying in an Instagram video, "Why the hell would you do something like that? Why would you do that to your people? You know what people are going through, right? Why would you do it?" Asking a question like that trying to blur someone's image? He said, "You do that to your own black people. You're sad!"

The king himself has responded to criticism. Responding to the user's tweet in which he told King to "be ashamed of yourself for asking that question," King wrote, "your tweet was sent to me first, not ashamed, it's a fair question … second, I wanted making sure people saw Lisa replies that she said what many are thinking … I'm glad you intervened. "