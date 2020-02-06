5-year-old girl is raped because of the US embassy. UU. In India, according to police

NEW DELHI – A 5-year-old girl was raped by a neighbor on the grounds of the US embassy in the capital of India, police said Thursday, reliving a debate about sexual violence against women and children in the country.

The son of a 25-year-old housekeeper from the embassy was arrested in connection with the assault, which took place on Saturday in homes reserved for support staff, according to Pragya Anand, assistant police commissioner in Chanakyapuri, the diplomat of the capital. zone.

The girl's parents were away when the assault occurred, authorities said. The girl's father worked in a support staff position at the embassy, ​​according to police. The heavily fortified complex, one of the largest American missions in the world, is covered with barbed wire and is located in one of the safest neighborhoods in New Delhi.

His parents filed a case against the man on Sunday, and he was arrested on charges under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses. The 2012 law introduced a stricter punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of crimes against minors in India.