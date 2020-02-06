5-year-old girl is raped because of the US embassy. UU. In India, according to police

NEW DELHI – A 5-year-old girl was raped by a neighbor on the grounds of the US embassy in the capital of India, police said Thursday, reliving a debate about sexual violence against women and children in the country.
The son of a 25-year-old housekeeper from the embassy was arrested in connection with the assault, which took place on Saturday in homes reserved for support staff, according to Pragya Anand, assistant police commissioner in Chanakyapuri, the diplomat of the capital. zone.
The girl's parents were away when the assault occurred, authorities said. The girl's father worked in a support staff position at the embassy, according to police. The heavily fortified complex, one of the largest American missions in the world, is covered with barbed wire and is located in one of the safest neighborhoods in New Delhi.
His parents filed a case against the man on Sunday, and he was arrested on charges under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses. The 2012 law introduced a stricter punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of crimes against minors in India.
The United States Embassy He said in a statement: "We were deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct. We immediately took action when the accusation was informed and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them."
India has been shaken by several cases of high-profile sexual assault in recent years.
In 2012, a 23-year-old woman was attacked by several men with an iron bar on a private bus in New Delhi and left by the side of the road. Later, the woman died from her injuries, unleashing protests across the country and urging the government to create an accelerated court for rape cases and introduce capital punishment for particularly brutal sexual crimes.
The country also backed down in a 2018 case in a gated community in Chennai, where an 11-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by several men who attracted her with soda mixed with drugs, and filmed assaulting, brandishing knives and threatening to spread the videos. If the girl told her family, police said.
And last year, four men accused of raping and killing a young woman near the southern city of Hyderabad were shot dead under a bridge by police officers who took them to the scene of the crime.
Human rights activists questioned the police account, while many others celebrated and cheered the officers as heroes, placing them in rose petals.