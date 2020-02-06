41 years old Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans pregnant for 30 years old!

Karrine "Superhead,quot; Steffans, the best-selling author, who wrote a book about how she made her way through the hip hop community, is pregnant. The 41-year-old woman talked about her pregnancy in a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand.

In the interview, Karrine told fans that his baby's father is businesswoman Everette Taylor, 30. Everette is the founder and CEO of ET Enterprises, which includes marketing firm MiliSense, social media software company PopSocial, Art Noire and GrowthHackers.

Here is something Karrine said:

Q: : Are you waiting with your boyfriend, Everette Taylor? Karrine Steffans: I have always referred to Everette as my partner, since she has been on many different levels over the years. But yes. Q: : Is this your first child? Karrine Steffans: Yes, this is her first child, and I think she will be an amazing father, once she gets nervous.

And Karrine, who wins this summer, also explained what he has been doing lately: