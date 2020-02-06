41 years old Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans pregnant for 30 years old!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
Logo

Karrine "Superhead,quot; Steffans, the best-selling author, who wrote a book about how she made her way through the hip hop community, is pregnant. The 41-year-old woman talked about her pregnancy in a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand.

In the interview, Karrine told fans that his baby's father is businesswoman Everette Taylor, 30. Everette is the founder and CEO of ET Enterprises, which includes marketing firm MiliSense, social media software company PopSocial, Art Noire and GrowthHackers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here