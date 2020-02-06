41 years old Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans pregnant for 30 years old!

Karrine "Superhead,quot; Steffans, the best-selling author, who wrote a book about how she made her way through the hip hop community, is pregnant. The 41-year-old woman talked about her pregnancy in a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand.
In the interview, Karrine told fans that his baby's father is businesswoman Everette Taylor, 30. Everette is the founder and CEO of ET Enterprises, which includes marketing firm MiliSense, social media software company PopSocial, Art Noire and GrowthHackers.
Here is something Karrine said:
Q: : Are you waiting with your boyfriend, Everette Taylor?
Karrine Steffans: I have always referred to Everette as my partner, since she has been on many different levels over the years. But yes.
Q: : Is this your first child?
Karrine Steffans: Yes, this is her first child, and I think she will be an amazing father, once she gets nervous.
And Karrine, who wins this summer, also explained what he has been doing lately:
Q: You have kept a fairly low profile recently. What have you been doing?
Karrine Steffans: Silent mentors for women in The Gorgeous Girl's Guide, as I have since 2013. I have worked diligently to turn it into a million-dollar membership-based company that gives its members access to all help and knowledge What can I offer I am very proud of what we have done there. Simultaneously, I work as a literary agent and I have a lot of fun discovering new and valuable literary, cinematographic and television talents. Basically, I've been enjoying life away from the pseudonym and personality of Karrine Steffans, after officially retiring in 2018. I don't think most people realize that it was a fake name and an incredibly orchestrated brand that ended when The last book was published. in 2015. Then, once we finished the tours and promotions, I was very happy to let her rest. She was exhausting! Currently, I am working on a new set of books, The Gorgeous Girl & # 39; s Guide series, and I hope to add books on how to balance pregnancy, business and family to the list … all while I'm still lying quite low and I enjoy a fairly normal life.