& # 39; Progress & # 39; in talks between rivals in Libya: UN envoy | News

The United Nations special envoy for Libya has reported "progress,quot; in discussions between military representatives of the belligerent parts of the country about efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire that could include a supervisory role for the world body.

"Progress has been made on many important issues," Ghassan Salame told reporters in Geneva, where rival parties meet, adding that there were still "two or three points of divergence."

"We are still working to refine our basic draft. I hope we can reach an agreement before we leave," the Swiss city said Thursday.

Five senior officers appointed by the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN and five appointed by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of the eastern-based military commander, Khalifa Haftar, participate in the military commission talks.

Salame said the two sides did not meet face to face, but rather participated in a "transport diplomacy,quot; with separate meetings.

"If it is easier to reach an agreement through the diplomacy of the ferry, we have no problem with that," he said. "I am not here because of the image of both sides shaking hands."

Salame said the rivals were resolving the remaining conflict points in the ceasefire agreement, which include the return of internally displaced persons, the disarmament of armed groups and ways of monitoring the truce.

"The ceasefire agreement is based on a number of issues, and there have been points of convergence on many points. And there are points of divergence."

Salame also said that a separate commission that would deal with economic issues between the two sides would meet in Cairo on Sunday and hoped that a political dialogue between them could begin in Geneva on February 26.

The ceasefire talks take place amid intensified diplomacy among world powers that seek to end the conflict, which intensified in April last year when Haftar launched an offensive to seize the capital, Tripoli, of the GNA.

Haftar's forces, which control much of eastern and southern Libya, rely on military assistance from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

On the other hand, Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the government based in Tripoli.

At a summit in the German capital, Berlin, last month, world leaders pledged to end all foreign interference in the oil-rich country and maintain an arms embargo to help end the long-term war.

But Salame said the embargo was being violated with weapons, ammunition and foreign fighters arriving to support both sides in the conflict.