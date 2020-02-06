& # 39; I want to live & # 39;: China's workers struggle in the middle of the virus shutdown | Coronavirus outbreak news

Beijing, China – On Tuesday morning, Lanying Guo began working in his small meatball restaurant in an alley in Beijing, just as he had done for the past seven days.

With people advised to stay home to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, Guo had earned a misery the previous week. But he expected more customers on Tuesday, as more people were supposed to return to work after the Lunar New Year holidays.

But the alley remained disturbingly quiet.

To control the transmission of the virus, municipal officials in Beijing extended the Lunar New Year vacations and told employees to work from their homes, as was the case in many other Chinese provinces and municipalities.

"To further ensure the containment of the new outbreak of coronavirus, all employees, excluding essential personnel who support government services, are expected to return to work on February 10," the Beijing municipal government statement said. .

But that meant almost no customer for Guo that day.

"I haven't really earned money in almost two weeks, and I don't know how long I can last," Guo said while crying. "I want to live."

Many Chinese live a precarious existence with informal work that provides little protection during emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak (File: Roman Pilipey / EPA)

Guo is in the last stage of kidney failure and has been on dialysis for four years. Divorced without children, she has to be completely self-sufficient, but she still needs to go to the hospital three days a week to receive treatment. Without daily earnings to pay his doctor's visits, he wouldn't live long.

& # 39; They see us as a virus & # 39;

Coronavirus is expected to have a considerable effect on China's economy, but for low-income informal workers like Guo, the loss of income can be much more devastating.

According to the International Labor Organization, 54.5 percent of Chinese workers are employed in informal sectors that work as messengers and construction workers. Others are autonomous. Without a stable income or contractual insurance, these workers are the first to be affected by an economic recession.

"There is this constant struggle between maximizing the effort to contain the outbreak and minimizing the economic impact, regardless of the measures we take in the macroeconomics and the lives of ordinary people," said Shao & # 39; an Huang, professor of economics at the Central University of China. Finance and economy.

In the case of Jun Xiang, government virus containment efforts affect not only him, but his entire family.

Before the outbreak began, he worked in Wuhan as a construction worker, but returned to his hometown in Hunan Province for the Lunar New Year. Then the confinement occurred in Hunan. Now he worries about finding enough money to feed his family and keep his daughter in school.

"I helped build the Wuhan Greenland Center," Xiang said proudly over the phone, referring to an unfinished skyscraper in Wuhan. Construction workers usually charge by the hour or by the day. If they do not work, they are not paid.

"Honestly, if I could go back, I would, because my daughter needs to go to school," he said, sighing. "Nobody would hire me here in Hunan, either. Everyone sees us as a virus."

Xiang is the only breadwinner in the family. If he can't go back to Hunan and find work there, his whole family would starve, he said.

Subsidy Proposal

Guo and Xiang are just two of the hundreds of millions of people living in the economic margins of China.

Analysts have proposed that authorities subsidize low-income groups and provide sweeteners so that people stay in their homes while the closure continues.

"The government must ensure that low-income groups and unemployed people enjoy a stable level of livelihood without being affected by the outbreak," said Hongze Ren, director of the Hengda Economy Research Institute at Tsinghua University. "It is also the responsibility of the government to prepare for possible social instability as a result of economic difficulties."

According to the latest data published by the China Bureau of Statistics, the average annual disposable income among all people in China was 22,832 yuan ($ 3,262) in 2019, but more than 60 percent of the population has less than that.

Ren said that no matter how the government planned to mitigate the damage done to susceptible groups, he had to act fast. "As policies are debated, people's lives do not stop," he said.

As the number of people in China affected by the coronavirus continues to increase. Workers like Guo or Xiang may find it difficult to obey government issues to stay at home.

"People say I'm irresponsible if I don't stay at home, I understand," Guo said, telling the gossip he had heard from his neighbors.

"But maybe they don't understand what money means to me, it means life."