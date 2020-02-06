& # 39; Enough is enough & # 39 ;: the Democrats ask for the Iowa caucus to be renewed | USA news

%MINIFYHTML11a81460c707f004901a1e7d2c0e419911% %MINIFYHTML11a81460c707f004901a1e7d2c0e419912%

The president of the National Democratic Committee (DNC), Tom Perez, called on Thursday for a new revision of the Iowa caucuses after a series of problems delayed the results of the party's first 2020 presidential nomination contest and created uncertainty about its accuracy .

"Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have arisen in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure the public's confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start a recanvas," Perez said. A Twitter post

No winner has been declared four days after the assemblies took place in more than 1,600 locations throughout Iowa on Monday night.

With 97 percent of the precincts counted, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 38, has 26.2 percent of equivalent state delegates and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has 26.1 percent. one hundred, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

It was not clear when the rest of the results would be announced, and the problematic process has clouded the efforts of Democrats to find a rival for Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The delay was initially attributed to a technical problem with a new mobile application, but other concerns have arisen.

A precinct worker counts the Iowa Democratic Caucus votes by hand, as the results of the caucus are counted manually after a Democratic presidential caucus at the West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

The Iowa Democratic Party received an "unusually high volume of incoming calls,quot; to its caucus hotline on Monday night from "callers who hung up immediately after they were connected, supporters of President Trump who called to express their dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party and Iowans looking to confirm details, "a party official said Thursday.

Group staff worked to signal and block people who repeated calls that appeared to be trying to block lines and interfere with notification of caucus results, and the volume of calls was "very irregular,quot; compared to caucuses. earlier, said the official.

Inconsistent reports

Previously, the New York Times reported that more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, missing data or were not possible under the committee's rules, which casts doubt on the count.

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) representative declined to comment on the newspaper report. The IDP said earlier that results photos and a paper trail would be used to ensure accurate counting.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Sanders called Iowa a "mistake,quot; and said it was unfair to all candidates.

This combination of photos shows on the left, former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (AP Photo)

Trump himself criticized the process, although his own party changed the declared winner of Iowa two weeks after his caucuses in 2012.

Democratic candidates have moved to the campaign in New Hampshire, which holds a primary next week, but they continue to criticize the Iowa committees. Former Vice President Joe Biden called the entire process "a gut bump,quot; on Wednesday.

Biden, once considered the nationwide Democratic favorite, is fourth in Iowa behind Senator Elizabeth Warren.

After Iowa reported problems and delays, the Nevada Democratic Party, which organizes its caucus on February 22, is "scrapping the application and links with Shadow," the company that developed caucus report applications for Iowa and Nevada. Party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said.

"Fortunately for us, we had a series of backup plans and, given the situation or any particular scenario, we had a backup plan," Forgey added.

"We are certainly seeing what is the best path to follow at this time, what backup plan would be more reliable, safer and in which our Democrats can feel safe," said Forgey.