& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Lesley Murphy shows engagement ring from fiance Alex Kav

The travel blogger and former reality show star takes Instagram to announce her engagement with her one-year-old boyfriend, almost two years after she broke up with Dean Unglert.

Lesley Murphy He's giving fans a first look at his engagement ring. Almost two years after leaving him with ex boyfriend Dean Unglert, the contestant of season 17 of "The Bachelor"he announced that he had engaged to his one-year-old boyfriend, Alex Kav, after a beach proposal.

Breaking the happy news through Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, the travel blogger posted two photos that captured her special moments with Alex. "2/4/2, a day I will never forget," he wrote in his legend. The location tag of his post revealed that Alex's proposal took place in Manhattan Beach, California.

Along with the two photos of the beach, the 32-year-old television personality included a photo of his plane tickets to New Zealand. "We are boarding a plane while we talk to meet my parents in New Zealand! We are eager to process the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 #ToKavAndToHold," he said.

In addition to the Instagram post, Lesley made use of her Instagram Story feed to offer a better insight into her engagement ring. "Feeling all this feels the best way I know," he wrote in the photo. In addition, he released a clip of them celebrating while they waited for his flight at the airport.

Lesley Murphy sat in the bathtub while showing off her engagement ring.

Lesley and Alex made their relationship public in January 2018. At that time, he posted a photo of her on Instagram sharing a kiss with Alex while sitting on the edge of a cliff. "The boy meets the world – Mundo, knows the boy," the publication captioned. "I thought it was time to let them into the new addition to The Road Les Traveled! We are 3 continents together … and the next one will be Alex's country of origin soon. We will finally reach all the cities. :]"

<br />

As for his relationship with Dean, Lesley met "High school"alum on"The Bachelor Winter Games"At the conclusion of the program broadcast in February 2018, he asked her to move in with him. Two months later, the two ended their relationship.