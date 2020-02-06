& # 39; Baby Daddy & # 39; de Karrine Steffans publishes a suicidal message and considers that his "great trigger" is due to his depression

WENN / Instagram / Nikki Nelson

Although he has to deal with & # 39; threats, extortion and mental / emotional abuse & # 39; From her for years, Everette Taylor makes it clear that she is not the reason she wants to commit suicide.

Everette Taylor caught the attention of many people on Thursday, February 6. The businessman and public speaker went to Instagram to share his last word and detailed his lifelong struggles that were supposedly caused by his baby. Karrine Steffans, who is supposedly pregnant with his son.

In the long post, he said that Karrine had been "a great trigger for my depression, anxiety and only general struggles with my mental health." He then accused Karrine, who previously went out little Wayne, of threatening to ruin her career throughout her relationship every time she failed to give her everything she needed. "She told me that I could make peace and say anything, and people believed it because it was her," he said in the post.

Although he constantly told her to leave him alone, she supposedly didn't listen. This led him to deal with "threats, extortion and mental / emotional abuse", and only got worse every time. Therefore, after seeking advice for another of his victims, he finally decided to "cut off the communication and stop responding to their demands, and she acted." He was also called a "cruel, abusive and manipulative person."

However, Everette then made it clear that the reason he wanted to end his life was not for her. Rather, it was due to the "most hurtful and derogatory messages" he had been receiving. "It has been difficult to see how much people enjoy the misery of others," he wrote. "And you all contribute to it, gossip, screenshots, jokes and insults. Talking behind people's backs and smiling at their faces. You are part of the problem. This is someone's life. You never know what they are going through. " ".

He admitted that he did not want to commit suicide, but seeing how "cruel people" they were, he began to question his reason for working hard to take care of himself and his family. "Honestly, I still had a lot of things I wanted to achieve," he added later, listing all the things he wanted to do and regretted missing the opportunity to meet. Jay Z in person.

In conclusion, Everette wrote: "If I leave you all with something, I hope everyone moves in life with more kindness, love and consideration. Just know that this is not a spontaneous decision … I am at peace and I am ready Henry … make sure someone I love receives my painting. "

People soon showed him love and told him not to do it before it is too late. There were also some who urged others to call the police, and one claimed that he had been taken to the hospital and is currently safe.