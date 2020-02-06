36 hours in Curacao – The New York Times

Turquoise waters, delicious seafood, colorful snorkeling and white sand: there are many places in the Caribbean that have all these wonderful things, but Curacao is a place you may not have discovered. Located between Aruba and Bonaire, and a short boat ride from the Venezuelan coast, Curaçao is bigger than its island neighbors and is full of memorable treasures for entrepreneurial travelers to discover. Of the Dutch West Indies, Curacao may very well be the most Dutch; The capital of the island, Willemstad, looks like a colorful mini Amsterdam, and the currency of Curacao is the florin, the former currency of the Netherlands (although US dollars are easily accepted throughout the island). Restaurant menus often feature both meatballs (fried Dutch meatballs) and kabritu stoba (West Indian goat stew), and when Dutch soccer teams play, the bars are filled with orange shirts that drink Heineken and speak Papiamento, the language local. In the midst of this mixed culture, the dream of beach lovers is the beach, and the best way to enjoy everything the island offers is to rent a car and travel the roads of the island until you find the perfect blue cove.
Friday
1) 12 p.m. Arepas and milkshakes
Located in a central street of Punda, the old town of Willemstad, is La Bohème Curaçao, a cafeteria that attracts travelers for its smoothies and strong coffee. Sit outside, where vendors walk with handicrafts and fruits, and top up with some vitamin-filled drinks like "The Hulk," a green smoothie filled with broccoli and celery that somehow tastes like sorbet. Don't forget to get an arepa too: the chicken curries are especially tasty. Lunch for two, $ 25.
2) 1 p.m. Exploring the old town
One of the best ways to start in Curaçao is to stroll through the narrow alleys of Punda full of shops and art galleries. Fall into Nena Sanchez Gallery to see the bright canvases of colorful tropical fish and flowers by the local artist. Stop by Senior & Co. to get a sample of your blue Curacao liqueur, made from the peels of the Laraha oranges from Curacao. Keep your balance as you walk along Queen Emma's picturesque pontoon bridge, a floating bridge that opens to let ships pass, on the other side of Willemstad, called Otrobanda. And finally, look back through the water at Handelskade, the colorful strip of Dutch colonial buildings that offer the classic postcard photo of Curacao.
3) 3:30 p.m. Looking back
To understand the mix of cultures in Curacao, you must first understand the history of slavery in the Caribbean. Discover that and more in the little one Kura Hulanda Museum in Otrobanda, near the port where the Dutch once exchanged slaves. The exhibition, which spans 15 structures, takes visitors through a slave trip from Africa to the great port of Curacao, where Dutch businessmen from the Dutch Company of the Indies exchanged slaves, along with spices and cheese, with the Spanish, Portuguese, French and other plantations. Owners The museum is considered one of the most complete exhibitions on the Caribbean slave trade in the region. Entrance to the museum, $ 10.
4) 5 p.m. Toes in the sand
Ready to get close to the water? For a beautiful and discreet sunset, head to Pirate Bay, an outdoor bar located in a fishing bay in Otrobanda. Call ahead to reserve a table closer to the water. And come in your swimsuit; Once you've tried your first bright blue tropical drink with Curacao peaks (try the Blue Lagoon) and ate a slightly fried lionfish (an invasive species in the Caribbean), take a dip in the crystal clear waters of the bay while sunset it reflects. its surface Snacks for two, $ 20.
5) 9 p.m. Cunning cocktails and ceviche
Pass by hungry tourists waiting for a table in Meuse and immerse yourself in the sister establishment of the restaurant, the Caña Bar and Kitchen, in low light and grotto, where locals and some knowledgeable tourists cram the bar, and where you are forced to rub shoulders with a new friend in your second round. of drinks Fast Dutch (and handsome) waiters make elegant tropical cocktails with passion fruit, basil and other fresh ingredients. Ceviche and ribs cannot be missed. Dinner for two, $ 50.
Saturday
6) 9:30 a.m. Brunch with sight
The most beautiful beaches of Curacao are located at the northwest end of the island, in Sabana Westpunt. Head north, through the dotted cactus landscape, and on the way, stop Landhuis Klein Santa Martha. This 17th-century mansion on a hill is a well-restored model of the historic landhuis or Dutch colonial country houses of Curacao. They receive guests during the night, but they also serve healthy meals to anyone with a great view over the bay of Santa Martha and its hills. On your outdoor terrace by the deep pool, enjoy apple crostini or a focaccia breakfast sandwich with your mint tea. Brunch for two, $ 45.
7) 11 a.m. Jump to the beach
The best way to enjoy this impressive region is to rent a car and go to the beach. Although most of the beaches have a chair rental option, few have much more in terms of facilities, so consider packing a cooler with water and snacks, and don't forget your glasses and snorkeling. Start with two of the most popular beaches, Porto Mari Beach and Cas Abao, both quiet entrances with a good amount of space for sunbathers to extend and the occasional palapa. Then, visit Lagun Beach, nestled between high cliffs with good snorkeling. Then drive to Kleine Knip, making sure to dive where the cliffs meet the sea, and where sea turtles like to swim. Save a lot of time for Grote Knip (also called Kenepa), perhaps the most picturesque and tranquil beach on the island, with bright and unlikely blue waters the color of the liquor that the island is famous for. Finish your walk on the beach with a snack of Funchi fries (polenta) and fresh lemonade at the Playa Forti Restaurant, where you can see the daredevils jump from a cliff to the sea.
8) 6:30 p.m. Underwater Psychedelics
The instructors in The Ocean Encounters dive shop is ready and waiting to blow your mind with a night dive with fluorescent lights (instead of white ones), which make the already beautiful Curacao reefs shine with amazing patterns. Watch for the eyes of the eels that peek out from the coral castles, and observe the bright green tentacles of a sea anemone twisting in the tide. You can organize a private tour or go with a group. A night dive of a tank and two hours, with all the equipment included, costs $ 80 per person.
9) 9 p.m. Dinner in the city
Starving to your dive? Head to one of the most modern places to dine in Curacao: Kome. This two-story place in Pietermaai, known for using local ingredients, offers strong drinks and large portions. Hook one of the tables in the patio or climb a hanger under the high beams, which offers a panoramic view of the busy bar. Try the roasted vegetable dish, or look for the rib eye with chimichurri sauce. Do not miss the homemade hot sauce. Dinner for two, $ 50.
10) 10:30 p.m. Late at night watching people
Stroll through the Dutch old town of Pietermaai, full of alleys crisscrossed with rows of lights and brothels turned into boutiques. Immerse yourself in the world of Mundo Bizarro, an eclectic bar full of comfortable used furniture and cozy corners. Choose one of the sofas in the alley or rest at a picnic table on the lush balcony to enjoy cocktails, along with live music and people watching.
Sunday
11) 10 a.m. Breakfast at the farm
One of the most exciting culinary projects in Curaçao today is the Hofi Cas Cora farm, inland from Willemstad. On weekends, the bright red urban country house opens its on-site restaurant, a small outdoor café with picnic benches that catch trade winds. The kitchen focuses on local and sustainable products. Take some time to explore the farm, with everything from papaya trees to baby peacocks, before trying the house salad full of freshly cut vegetables or sweet potato moussaka. Brunch for two, $ 30.
12) 12 p.m. A date with nature
Feel the brutal and wild power of the sea visiting the Shete Boka National Park, where the waves melt into volcanic rock, digging caves and bokas (entrances), and throwing themselves into the air in jets that are both frightening and exciting. You can drive through the park, but walking on one of the park's routes is the best way to truly immerse yourself in the glory of nature. Entrance $ 10 per person.
accommodation
Most of the accommodation options in Curacao are centered in Willemstad, the capital of the island and, in particular, in the bustling Pietermaai district. However, short-term rentals are scattered throughout the island, and private ocean-view apartments can be found for $ 80 per night onwards. Most hotel rates on the island are in dollars, but it is always good to double check.
Pietermaai is packed with charming boutique hotels, attracting Instagram lovers with elegant white furniture, purple pools and tropical foliage. But the one that stands out for ease and sophistication is the Saint Tropez Ocean Club. The long infinity pool overlooks the waves of this part of the island, and the white and shaded sun loungers are the perfect perch to order another glass of cold white wine. A standard room costs about $ 125, but a splurge for a better room might be worth it in this case: a $ 225 suite comes with a large balcony and a view of the water directly below. (Pietermaai 152, Willemstad; 599 9 461 7727; from $ 125).
If you are looking for a honeymoon atmosphere, or if you simply want to experience total relaxation, the Baoase Luxury Resort is your place. This exclusive and discreet complex (photos are not allowed) consists of a series of bungalows located around a private lagoon, whose waters are protected from the waves by a rocky outcrop dotted with luxury beach chairs. "Beach butlers,quot; are at your service, and kayaks and snorkeling equipment are available for free. If you don't want to spend the night, day passes are available for $ 50. (2 Winterswijkstraat, Willemstad; from $ 575).
