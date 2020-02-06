36 hours in Curacao – The New York Times

Saturday

6) 9:30 a.m. Brunch with sight

The most beautiful beaches of Curacao are located at the northwest end of the island, in Sabana Westpunt. Head north, through the dotted cactus landscape, and on the way, stop Landhuis Klein Santa Martha. This 17th-century mansion on a hill is a well-restored model of the historic landhuis or Dutch colonial country houses of Curacao. They receive guests during the night, but they also serve healthy meals to anyone with a great view over the bay of Santa Martha and its hills. On your outdoor terrace by the deep pool, enjoy apple crostini or a focaccia breakfast sandwich with your mint tea. Brunch for two, $ 45.

7) 11 a.m. Jump to the beach

The best way to enjoy this impressive region is to rent a car and go to the beach. Although most of the beaches have a chair rental option, few have much more in terms of facilities, so consider packing a cooler with water and snacks, and don't forget your glasses and snorkeling. Start with two of the most popular beaches, Porto Mari Beach and Cas Abao, both quiet entrances with a good amount of space for sunbathers to extend and the occasional palapa. Then, visit Lagun Beach, nestled between high cliffs with good snorkeling. Then drive to Kleine Knip, making sure to dive where the cliffs meet the sea, and where sea turtles like to swim. Save a lot of time for Grote Knip (also called Kenepa), perhaps the most picturesque and tranquil beach on the island, with bright and unlikely blue waters the color of the liquor that the island is famous for. Finish your walk on the beach with a snack of Funchi fries (polenta) and fresh lemonade at the Playa Forti Restaurant, where you can see the daredevils jump from a cliff to the sea.