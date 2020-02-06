34 of the New York Wooo & Choo gang members arrested! (OMB Jaydee accused of rape & # 39; child & # 39;)

The two biggest gangs in Brooklyn are not the Crips, or the Bloods, or the GD or the GDK. . . It's the Wooos and the Choos. According to reports, the popular rappers of Brooklyn Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign are affiliated with the Woos.

And yesterday the police raided the gangs and arrested 34 of their members.

The thirty-four suspected gang members were indicted in an accusation of 122 charges with charges that include attempted murder, assault, possession of weapons, theft, robbery and rape.

The Woo and Choo gangs are known, according to the Brooklyn prosecutor, for using underage girls as "holsters,quot; to hold their weapons while hunting rival gangsters.

"They tend to recruit, abuse and use young women," Gonzalez said. "They are recruited for the gang, they make the girls carry their guns and guns."

"The police are less likely to stop young women," he said.

But there were more serious charges, including rape.

Two members of WOOO, Jayquan Wise, 19, and Tyquan Ellison, 20, are also accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. Tyquan is also accused of sex trafficking for allegedly forcing the teenager to have sex with Jayquan, who is a rapper named OMB Jaydee.

Here are photos of OMB Jaydee, who should be considered innocent until proven guilty: