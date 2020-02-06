34 of the New York Wooo & Choo gang members arrested! (OMB Jaydee accused of rape & # 39; child & # 39;)

The two biggest gangs in Brooklyn are not the Crips, or the Bloods, or the GD or the GDK. . . It's the Wooos and the Choos. According to reports, the popular rappers of Brooklyn Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign are affiliated with the Woos.

And yesterday the police raided the gangs and arrested 34 of their members.

The thirty-four suspected gang members were indicted in an accusation of 122 charges with charges that include attempted murder, assault, possession of weapons, theft, robbery and rape.

