20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

Before reading the rest of this article, let me start with this: I really love baseball.

%MINIFYHTML3814189003f5bfd24acd80b430aa77c811% %MINIFYHTML3814189003f5bfd24acd80b430aa77c812%

It has been part of my life from the beginning. I mean, the best of my baby pictures with chubby cheeks is that I wear a side baseball cap and grab a big yellow bat. Throughout T-ball and the little league, I used my father's big glove instead of a children's glove because that's what real ball players did, and I wanted to be like them.

And earlier this week, I wrote about 20 reasons why baseball will be amazing in 2020. I'm very excited for next season. But my sunglasses are not all pink.

MORE: Spring training report dates for all 30 teams

Baseball has problems. Some are really important, the kind of problems that could stop the sport if a compromise is not reached. Some are mean. Some are personal. Some have frustratingly easy solutions that simply will not be implemented.

So here are 20 bad things with baseball in 2020.

1. Let's start with a spoiler: nobody will like the minimum rule of three batters. Managers were asked about the possibility during the Winter Meetings: a relief pitcher must face a minimum of three batters or finish an inning, even before the rule is officially official. It is safe to say that they hated him. Like, I legitimately hated him. Baseball is now playing with the strategy in the game with a rule that, according to some evaluations, could make the games longer. It will be a disaster and, alert of personal speculation, I would not be surprised at all to see that it was reduced by 2021.

2. The poster theft scandals are not over, folks. The punishment given by Rob Manfred to the Astros was severe, well, for everyone, except for the current players, but the Astros were not the only team that broke the rules that seemed malleable at the time. The Red Sox are already under investigation; Remember, Red Sox manager Alex Cora lost his job because of his connections to the scandals in Houston and Boston, and if you think the Astros and Red Sox were the only two teams that took that approach, I have a franchise of Super Bowl winning football in Kansas to sell you.

3. The Red Sox decided it was good business to exchange Mookie Betts. That, folks, is bad for baseball. This is one of the main franchises in sports, in an important market, with a group of young and emerging stars: Rafael Devers (23-year-old season in 2020), Andrew Benintendi (25), Xander Bogaerts (27), Eduardo Rodríguez (27), Michael Chavis (24) – and highly paid stars – JD Martinez, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi – deciding that it is not worth keeping one of the top five players in the game for another season. And not only a great player, but also one of the best people in the sport. The Red Sox, with that group of players, are playing effectively in the 2020 campaign due to the property's desire to be under the luxury tax and create things like "future flexibility." The property group, of course, is made up of incredibly rich people who would not be affected at all by Betts' luxury salary / tax, but they have decided they don't mind trying to give their rabid and loyal fan base a reason to expect something this season. That is a problem.

Oh, and it's not just a Boston thing. The Cubs are more than willing to move Kris Bryant, the Indians could deal with Francisco Lindor and the Rockies seem destined for a separation with the perennial MVP candidate Nolan Arenado.

4. The Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and MLBPA expires after the 2021 season, and there are plural problems. The rhetoric will be controversial as the parties try to reach common ground, or, you know, bend the other side at will, and avoid some type of work stoppage in the 2022 season. If the MLB approach in their conversations with Minor League Baseball is a look into the future, this will not be fun for baseball fans. There is a lot of money available and very little agreement on how to divide that money.

5. The service time debate will not disappear. You've probably heard that Kris Bryant's complaint for time of service was denied. The Cubs kept him in the minors to start the 2015 season, calling him to debut on April 17. That meant Bryant accumulated 171 days of MLB service in 2015, which does not count as a full season. If they had called him a day before, he would have reached the magic number 172 and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. But due to the difference of one day, he cannot go on the market until after the 2021 season. It is absolutely the reason why the Cubs kept him in the minors, even though his brilliant spring training showed that he was more than ready to start in the greats from day one. From the Cubs perspective, it was obvious, he kept it low for a couple of weeks to guarantee another year of production, or value, if it is changed. But as you can imagine, that kind of flagrant manipulation of the service time does not feel good with the players, and it will be a topic of constant conversation throughout this year.

6. Minor league players remain, as a group, very poorly paid. Forget, for a moment, the regular season wages, which in most cases leave at an hourly rate that is well below the minimum wage for any normal job. Minor league players are not paid during spring training. A miserable per diem and that's it, for a month and a half they are in Florida / Arizona. Not really. MLB teams, which pay the salaries of their minor league players, not the owners of the minor league teams, have an incredible amount of money, and could, EASILY, pay the players a living wage without even registering a problem in the income statement. But they don't, because they don't have to, and maybe because they like to be mean. I dont know. Now, MLB is trying to act as the champion for minor league players, saying they deserve to be paid more, but for that to happen, they will have to eliminate up to 42 minor league teams. That is not true, and it is a horrible aspect. There are legitimate reasons why baseball might want to eliminate minor league teams, but it has nothing to do with the salaries of minor league players.

7. Speaking of minor league contraction … The idea of ​​separating baseball from the affiliated minor leagues of 42 communities is simply a horrible public relationship, regardless of the underlying reasons behind that line of thinking. This is a fight that MLB could win technically, if 42 franchises are cut, or 15 or 30 or any number that ends up being, but MLB has already lost this battle in the public eye. It is simply a horrible aspect, and could very easily have been avoided with the slightest anticipation.

8. What is the deal with baseballs? An amazing number of home runs were reached in 2019: 6,776, which was 671 more than the previous record, which prompted a mind-blowing amount of questions about the composition of baseball. And even if the MLB explanations are correct (variance in sewing and less resistance), they sound suspicious enough not to stop the questions. Then we will see what happens in 2020. Will the homers continue? Will they return to the levels we saw at the beginning of the last decade? Either way, these are questions that will not have satisfactory answers.

9. There are too many teams that don't try to win in 2020. The Red Sox are not the only team that pressed, or pressed, the reset button in the 2020 campaign. In the Boston division, the Orioles have not been competitive in several seasons, and will never be again soon. The Tigers and the Royals don't even care which team finishes last at AL Central, and Cleveland switched to Corey Kluber this offseason, while whispering that they're willing to change Francisco Lindor just won't die. The Mariners will not sniff .500, the Marlins are not trying, the Pirates are preparing to hit the bottom, the Giants are fighting for their hard spot and the Rockies have managed to anger their best player less than a year after giving him lots of money. It is exhausting.

10. Try to sell the sport on television. It's not that baseball advertisers, especially nationals, have to be rah-rah cheerleading for the sport, but is it really so difficult to have a positive approach to comment on the game? Because the parade of stories "in my day,quot; that do not add anything constructive to the conversation is not useful.

MORE: opening day schedule for each team

11. Maybe this is pessimism, but I am already fearing the injuries that will keep the best baseball players off the field. It happens every year. Christian Yelich missed most of the last month of the 2019 season with a broken kneecap. Aaron Judge has lost at least 50 games each of the last two years. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s phenomenal rookie campaign was interrupted. (preventive sigh)

12. Spring training batting practice hats are … not good. That is really all there is to say. They are not good.

13. Mike Trout will probably miss the playoffs again. Trout has as many MVP awards in the American League as playoff games, three each, and it is not good for the sport that its best player has been part of the postseason only once in his eight years. Trout teams have rarely been part of the postseason campaign. Without your fault, the Angels simply have not been very good. They have made splashes, of course. They gave Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton and C.J. Wilson massive contracts that have not resulted in anything. They landed Shohei Ohtani, and just this offseason they convinced World Series hero Anthony Rendon to join the team. It will be enough? The pitcher team still looks good, at best, although there is potential to surprise. However, if 2020 is the sixth consecutive year without Trout in October, there is no way to avoid calling it another big disappointment.

14. There are still too many problems with missed calls. The reproduction is far from perfect, but at least the idea, right, has a solid foundation. It is encouraging to see MLB working in the "robot,quot; attack zone, because that is absolutely the future. A strike must be a strike and a ball must be a ball, regardless of which referee is behind the plate. Another season of missed calls and frustrating and long repetition problems is not something we are waiting for.

15. Playoff games start too late. If you know me, you're probably aware of my dislike in the NFL (the owners / the league office, not the players). But I will say this: they did it with the start time of the Super Bowl. The difference between starting at 6:41 pm ET and 8:10 pm ET is huge. Asking the entire Eastern Time Zone to stay awake several hours after your normal bedtime for the entire World Series and multiple playoff games is ridiculous.

16. The total cost of attending a game remains prohibitive. Load everything you want for premium seats and premium games on schedule. But for my life, I will never understand why more teams do not designate certain sections as favorable sections for the family budget. Make tickets cheap (I'm talking about $ 5 to $ 10 per seat) and charge real prices for hot dogs and soft drinks, teams still make a profit at $ 2 each and give families reasons to take their children to games, instead of making the cost a barrier to entry. Get the next generation at the door.

RIVERA: 20 things to see during the MLB 2020 season

17. Speaking of assistance … MLB's total attendance fell below 70 million fans in 2019 – 69,625,244 – for the first time since 2003. That's not great. A dozen years earlier, MLB's assistance exceeded 79 million. A fall of 10 million fans is not what you want. MLB attributed part of the decline to weather-related problems, and the Blue Jays and Marlins changed the way they counted tickets / assistance, but that does not explain the complete fall, of course. The reconstruction / tank teams – the Tigers, Orioles, Royals, Sailors and Giants – saw the biggest falls, which makes sense. Nobody wants to pay good money to see bad baseball.

18. The blackout policy remains in effect for television games. The good people of Iowa (despite the caucus fiasco) faint when they see six different MLB teams. How is MLB supposed to develop new fan bases if it prohibits fans from watching the games? This was a bad idea policy two decades ago, but now it is worse, when almost all other broadcasts (sports, television, premium services, etc.) are available on demand.

19. Maybe this is too nostalgic, but there are a handful of recently retired players that we're really going to miss. Adrian Beltre has played the last game of his career at the Hall of Fame. CC Sabathia threw until his body finally said no. The heroics of the great David Freese game will have to limit themselves to the softball contests of recliga. And even though he only played two games in early 2019, we will always miss Ichiro. Forever.

20. Baseball is moving forward in terms of marketing its players: read the SN function! – But in general the sport is still far behind other leagues. Product selling stars. MLB needs to help create stars that are recognized by everyone, not just baseball fans.

"LeBron James has about 59 million followers on Instagram. Odell Beckham Jr. has 14 million. No active baseball player has crossed the 2 million threshold." It's great to see an MLB star who recognizes the marketing problems of the league and tries to do something about it. https://t.co/kvyRmbmFOf – Matt Hochberg (@Hochberg) February 6, 2020

Check it out? That has to be unacceptable.