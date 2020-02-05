Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

About 500 coronavirus deaths die in China
The one-month outbreak showed no signs of diminishing. Chinese health authorities raised the death toll to 490, while Hong Kong said it would now quarantine all those arriving from the mainland. Here are the latest updates.
The Chinese government has faced intense public criticism for its response to the outbreak. Your solution: renewed censorship and directives so that the media are optimistic. Meanwhile, he has told doctors to consider treating the virus by mixing western antiviral medications with traditional Chinese remedies.
New developments: Ten cases of coronavirus were identified on a Japanese cruise ship, whose 3,700 passengers now struggle with cabin fever under a two-week quarantine. Another cruise was being examined in Hong Kong because some people on a previous trip carried the virus.
Closer look: Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, surveyed Wuhan, the metropolis at the heart of the outbreak. Two weeks after a state-imposed blockade, its empty streets resonate with relaxing messages from government speakers. Dogs roam the highways, and the only crowds are in full hospitals. Our drone images captured the desolation.
The trial trial will end shortly
The Republican-controlled Senate is on its way to an almost certain acquittal of President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Here is our live coverage.
Breaking with Republicans, Senator Mitt Romney planned to vote to condemn Trump. In a speech in the Senate, he said the president was "guilty of a terrible abuse of public trust."
Whats Next? Democrats already plan to continue their investigations, beginning with a possible citation from John Bolton, whom the Senate did not call to testify. The former national security adviser stated in a book manuscript that Trump conditioned the security aid to the will of Ukraine to investigate the Democratic rivals of the president.
Big picture: Regardless of the acquittal, the political trial investigation and President Trump's own words produced a series of events that are largely out of the question: the president pressured a foreign government to take measures directed at his political opponents.
In the decades after World War II, large areas of Europe went from being farmland to forests. That also means you are ready for forest fires. Above, the hillsides burned last year near the Spanish city of Cuevas del Valle.
Our reporter traveled to Catalonia to learn more about forest management in a warmer and drier climate. "Climate change is changing everything," said a fire analyst. "We are trying to incorporate some vaccines into the landscape."
This is what is happening most.
Iowa Caucus: The state Democratic Party launched another stretch of results from its presidential nomination clique. Here is our live summary and the results so far. Pete Buttigieg is in the lead, with Joe Biden in a distant and potentially harmful room.
Turkey: Two avalanches, the second burying rescuers who responded to the first, He killed at least 38 people, with an estimated 10 to 15 still unexplained.
Snapshot: Above, a Sydney zoo keeper with a platypus rescued after a dog attack. The shy, poisonous and egg-laying mammal, found mainly along the east coast of Australia, is under threat of drought and forest fires caused by climate change.
Mathematics: A mathematician has rediscovered an ancient Babylonian trick to solve quadratic equations, among the greatest complications of mathematics.
What we are reading: Two characteristics in this story of vaping, one since New York Magazine and one of California Sunday. "They extend from the early days, when vaping was a disruptive alternative to cigarettes, to the outbreak of a deadly lung disease," says our informational teammate Adam Pasick. "Both pieces serve to separate hysteria from facts and examine how the lack of regulation led to disastrous unforeseen consequences."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week is about to begin, followed by events in London, Milan and Paris. Our main fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, will be tweeting Y writing of all of them, until I return from France on March 4. He sat down with Andrea Kannapell, the report editor, to talk about what next month will be like.
What week do you prefer?
Traditionally, the fashion flock hates Milan. But I really enjoy Milan. I really like food, the weather tends to be better and the schedule is usually more humane. But only for pure material, is Paris, no doubt.
Remember, you are reviewing four to 10 programs a day for weeks. So I am very happy to have something to think about, some substance that I can agree with or disagree with.
The really difficult thing is when you get a commercial collection, and really, it's just a great skirt. And that's only four words, and you have 800 words left.
What kind of substance are you looking for?
Shows are the only pure expression of the idea of designers of their own clothes. They control hair, clothes, makeup, music.
That means they have to have an idea about women, their lives and what is happening in the world: the problems that this designer is solving them.
What effect does coronavirus have?
We have just received an email from a young and new Asian British designer, who produces her clothes in Shanghai. China has just closed its factory and cannot obtain its collection. So you can't have a show this season.
We will see if Chinese models can come, if they do the Chinese customers who usually come. And then, what does this mean for supply chains and sales. The Chinese consumer is an enormously important part of the customer base of these brands. And if they are not moving and are not buying, it will be a real problem.
Do you have a fitness plan before the shows begin?
(Laughter). Oh no! Beforehand, I try to be "normal,quot;, but once it starts, everything goes out the window. I have a terrible diet and literally zero physical fitness. Honestly, my diet is coffee, soda, champagne, bread, chocolate and occasionally a green juice. Then I think, well, you are doing something for yourself.
