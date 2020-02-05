Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The scene: The address included some theatrical touches, including the surprise reunion of a military family. Trump also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was sitting next to the first lady, Melania Trump. Mr. Limbaugh recently announced that he has advanced lung cancer.
Whats Next: Trump did not mention his trial trial, which is expected to end today with a vote in the Senate to acquit him. This is what you should observe before the vote around 4 p.m. Oriental.
In partial results, Buttigieg and Sanders lead
With 71 percent of the precincts counted, this is where the delayed results of the Iowa Democratic Committees are:
Pete Buttigieg has 26.8 percent of the equivalent state delegates, followed by Bernie Sanders, with 25.2 percent.
Elizabeth Warren (18.4 percent), Joe Biden (15.4 percent) and Amy Klobuchar (12.6 percent) complete the top of the field.
It is not clear when the rest will be released. Here are the latest updates and a map of the results county by county.
Closer look: An unproven application and new reporting requirements are among the problems that affect the process. Here is a look at what went wrong.
Go deeper: Shadow Inc., a company founded by veterans of the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, created the application to report the results in less than two months. The technology was part of the broader efforts of the Democrats to match the digital skills of Republicans.
About 500 coronavirus deaths die in China
Chinese health authorities today increased the death toll from the one-month outbreak to 490, a day after 65 people in the country died from the virus. Here are the latest updates.
Health experts still cannot say how deadly the virus is, but the mortality rate so far, about 2 percent, is lower than that of SARS, which is about 10 percent.
Closer look: Our maps are tracking the outbreak, and the drone images of Wuhan, where the epidemic originated, show the city of 11 million looking unusually silent.
Go deeper: China's response to the crisis has offered its 1.4 billion people a glimpse of how a "giant and opaque bureaucratic system works, or, rather, how it doesn't work." Our columnist writes.
Another angle: In the United States, the responsibility for containing the virus rests with local health officials. Our journalist spent two weeks in Snohomish County, Washington, the site of the first confirmed case in the US. UU.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
More forests and more fires.
In the decades after World War II, large areas of Europe went from being farmland to forests, and the Continent is now one of the richest forest regions in the world. That also means you are ready for forest fires. Above, the hillsides burned last year in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
Our reporter traveled to Catalonia to learn more about forest management in a warmer and drier climate. "Climate change is changing everything," said a fire analyst. "We are trying to incorporate some vaccines into the landscape."
This is what is happening most.
When the veterinarian hurts: Doctors who harm their patients face expensive lawsuits and other serious consequences. There is much less responsibility for veterinarians, as the devastated pet owners in Oregon learned.
Snapshot: Upstairs, a dinner at a nudist resort in Lutz, Florida. The nudist or naturist movement has historically been related to food and nudists. They say their relationship with food is better and healthier without clothes, despite occasional splashes.
Nightly Comedy: The hosts joked about the Iowa committees: "We haven't seen white people who have been confused since they tried to play," Jimmy Fallon said.
What we are reading: This piece of Stat, the health news site. Our interpreter's columnist, Max Fisher, says he is "enormously useful and enlightening,quot; in describing possible long-term scenarios for the coronavirus.
Now, a break from the news
Eat: The Cook Alfred Portale turned Gotham Bar & Grill into an institution. In Portale, apply what you have learned to Italian cuisine. Our restaurant critic likes the results.
Smarter life: A former F.B.I. The negotiator offers some travel advice.
And now for the backstory in …
The kindness of strangers Australians.
Australia's wildfires have brought pain and destruction to the land, wildlife and property, but they have also highlighted the camaraderie and support that Australians call "companionship." Damien Cave, our head of the Australian office, experienced it while inform about volunteer firefighters. This is your account.
We had just finished interviewing a group of firefighters trying to contain an expanding fire, and after bouncing down rocky roads for a few miles, we came across the pavement.
That was when I heard the familiar blow, blow, blow. I turned to Matthew Abbott, the photographer he was driving. "I think we have a flat," I said.
The left rear tire of his Toyota truck hissed like a snake. The cat he had was built for a smaller car.
While we look for rocks to shore it up, a S.U.V. stopped "Do you need help?" asked the older man behind the wheel.
Then, a truck driver pulling a wooden load stopped, and a man with tattoos on his arms and legs jumped.
Within minutes, he had found a better place for the cat, lying on the ground to push it into place.
Another three or four cars drove down the small country road while we were trapped. All drivers stopped to offer assistance.
Each. Single. One.
Such kindness is not the panacea for climate change or big flames, but it does show that Australia has depths of something that will need to recover from this horrible fire season: consideration and empathy.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
