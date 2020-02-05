Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Buttigieg and Sanders lead the first results of Iowa

Preliminary results from the Iowa assemblies show Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on top of the Democratic primary camp. Starting at 11:30 p.m. in Iowa, or 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in London, it was not clear when the full results would be released.

This is what we know so far.

The majority of Democratic candidates are now heading towards the New Hampshire primary on February 11. A prominent exception is Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, who skips the first four nomination contests but aggressively disputes larger states that begin voting in March.

Details: The Iowa votes counted so far reflect 71 percent of the precincts and are relatively representative of the state, but the margin between Buttigieg and Sanders (26.8 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively, of the equivalent delegates of the state) is unusually thin.

Background: After an almost perfect final in Iowa between Hillary Clinton and Mr. Sanders in 2016, the new standards this year required officials to present three numbers, instead of one, of each of the more than 1,600 state venues. That change, and a new application, slowed down the results reports.