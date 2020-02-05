You will never guess Brie Bella's honest reaction to Nikki's pregnancy

Still surprised that Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella Are they waiting at the same time? Trust us, you are not alone!

A week after the famous sisters announced that they were both pregnant, fans are learning more about how Total fine The stars discovered the great news.

"We were trying to have babies for about seven or eight months. I couldn't get pregnant. We were super stressed. And I realized that you know what, I'm destined to have a child," Brie shared in the new episode. from The podcast of Fine. "My reaction was: amazement! I am pregnant."

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan I discovered a couple of days before Thanksgiving. And to say that they are excited today can be an understatement.

As for Nikki, he was in yoga when he started thinking about getting a pregnancy test. "I'm very connected to Birdie. Maybe this is Brie's baby channeling through my yoga session, but it wouldn't go away," he shared. "After yoga, I drove directly to CVS. I took a pregnancy test."