Wolfgang Puck's plant-based menu for the Oscars will make you drool!

Veganism is the most popular trend to reach the Hollywood awards season.

The Golden Globes started things in January by offering a 100 percent plant-based meal. Of course, in the following weeks, the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards followed suit by offering plant-based dishes. At the time the Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented, a precedent was established and Wolfgang Puck He created a special vegan menu for the awards ceremony.

%MINIFYHTMLbffeff47c3b703513c09b6b39503bf6713% %MINIFYHTMLbffeff47c3b703513c09b6b39503bf6714%

Therefore, it was not surprising when the 2020 Oscars announced that their menu for the Governors Ball would be based on 70 percent of plants. Puck has been the catering provider of Governors Ball for a long time. In fact, this will be the food expert 26 once he oversees the famous party.

%MINIFYHTMLbffeff47c3b703513c09b6b39503bf6715% %MINIFYHTMLbffeff47c3b703513c09b6b39503bf6716%

While this plant-based trend may seem revolutionary to some, it has actually been a Puck specialty for quite some time. On Wednesday, the famous chef and his son. Byron puck made this same point during an appearance on Daily pop.

"Yes, there are many plants! We always did it, but we never said it," the Austrian-American chef transmitted to the co-hosts. Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester. "Because we always love vegetables. You know, I go to the farmers market all the time … So vegetables are my thing."