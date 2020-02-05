With the exchange of Clint Capela, the Rockets play a big bet on Mike D & # 39; Antoni's small ball strategy

The role of the Rockets in the wild exchange of 12 players and four teams on Tuesday night comes down to one idea: in the modern NBA, a team does not need a traditional center to succeed.

By sending Clint Capela to the Hawks and acquiring Robert Covington of the Timberwolves, Houston announced loudly and clearly that he believes that statement is true. That coincides with what the Rockets coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said after a recent victory over the Mavericks, a game in which Capela did not play.

"We're just trying to open it so that James (Harden) and Russell (Westbrook) get to the edge so we can get the layups. Those are the best shots or fouls," said D & # 39; Antoni. "That alignment allows it. Now, can you play so well defensively and bounce to make them blink, and then they get small? Or do their big ones impose their will? It's a challenge. We'll see."

While other championship level teams have used small ball units, especially the "Death Warriors,quot; and the "Five Hampton Warriors," the Rockets are pushing the strategy to the limit.

When the exchange becomes official, Covington will be the third highest player (6-7) on the Houston list behind Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein (7-0), and its impact has been essentially non-existent since mid-January. The Rockets have been thriving without a great typical on the floor this season, going 10-1 without Capela and 5-0 in games with no players taller than 6-6 registering more than 10 minutes.

Less than two years after signing a $ 90 million contract, Capela's place in the Rockets' plans changed considerably in recent months. Capela is running pick-and-rolls much less frequently in 2019-20 than last season, and the greater focus on isolation for Harden and Westbrook created a scenario in which PJ Tucker's ability to shoot triple in the corner is more valuable than Capela vertical spacing.

However, it should be noted that Capela leads the NBA in cuts. Those possessions do not follow the usual pick-and-roll configuration, but the presence of Capela near the edge creates opportunities in the same way. Aid advocates must decide whether to keep Capela in the paint or lean toward a shooter in the perimeter. The absence of Capela eliminates the lob threat.

Capela's exchange for Covington also allows the Rockets to comfortably use a heavier defensive change scheme, a tactic that thwarted the Warriors' egalitarian offensive. Houston has been average in terms of defensive qualification in 2019-20, and their numbers were only slightly better with Capela on the court.

And yet, the Western Conference will present the Rockets with (literally) big problems. The Lakers, Nuggets and Jazz could crash the boards in a series of playoffs against Houston. Tucker will fight inside, but it's too much to ask him to hit with people like Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.

It is possible that Covington is trapped in the greats during certain sections. his size and wingspan compare favorably with other strikers who are asked to perform similar tasks. Perhaps the flexibility at both ends exceeds the concerns of the front track. It's about making the opponent blink first.

Even if the Rockets add another piece before Thursday's exchange deadline, it is clear that D & # 39; Antoni main lineups will not include a hoop center. As he said, the small ball will be a challenge. We'll see.