Why did Margot Robbie retire from tattooing her friends and co-stars?

Sorry world. Margot Robbie& # 39; s The tattoo parlor is out of business.
During an appearance on Tuesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star talked about why he hung his tattoo gun forever after a "particularly bad,quot; experience.
As the actress explained, she is not trained in art, but bought a tattoo gun on eBay. And during the idle time on the set of the first Suicide Squad, she would open "Harley & # 39; s Tattoo
Parler Parlor "and tattoo his coworkers with the word,quot; SKWAD ". The director of the film David Yesterday He got one on his right forearm and tweeted the photo, which showed Robbie in his Harley Quinn costume in the middle of the tattoo.
Will Smith He also tried his luck with art, giving Joel Kinnaman Some ink on your biceps. Jai Courtney Robbie inked her, and don't worry, she also got a "SKWAD,quot; tattoo!
As she said Jimmy Fallon"Mine is on my foot, right here. I made mine. But I hung up the tattoo gun, yes. I don't do it anymore. I had some setbacks and I thought I should leave it."
And that's where the story got interesting.
As the Bomb The actress shared: "One of my good friends was getting married in Australia and had the chickens, the bachelorette party (party), as you would say, last night. And, of course, there was a lot of drinking, and then we are like, & # 39; Oh, we will have matching tattoos! & # 39; Because that's a great idea. "
"I was tattooing my friend on the back," he continued, "and another friend drew her in biro, like a pen, and then I tattooed her. And then, when I showed her later, she said:" Oh, I didn't know that was what I was getting & # 39; ".
Uh oh That is definitely not what an amateur tattoo artist wants to hear right after they have finished creating some very permanent designs.
Unfortunately, Robbie didn't reveal what the design was, but as he went along, "I thought, & # 39; Oh, God. What did you think you were getting? & # 39; She said: & # 39; It doesn't matter, I like it Either way & # 39; and I was lucky she was great about it, but do you know who wasn't great? Her mother, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the bridesmaids in a backless dress and this red, raw and crusted tattoo. "
"And his mother was dirty with me," the 29-year-old added. "She, like, made fun of me at the wedding. I was so angry, and I thought, & # 39; I really shouldn't do this anymore. I don't know if Patricia is okay with that yet. I hung up the gun."
However, there is a person who should do it. As the 2020 Oscar nominee joked: "Unless you want one, Jimmy, in which case I will."
But, unfortunately, Fallon is not as brave as the Suicide Squad cast and friend of Robbie. "No, no, no. I don't have the guts," he said.
Then a member of the audience shouted: "Do it!" As the host replied sarcastically, "Oh, it's fine."
Something tells us that Fallon will not present a "SKWAD,quot; tattoo in the short term.
