Why Cynthia Bailey is worried Fiance Mike Hill will cheat on her

Cynthia Bailey known boyfriend Mike Hill "at the best moment of his life,quot;, but the past behavior of the sports commentator has not been perfect.

After Hill acknowledges her self-described "transgressions,quot; during a conversation with the couples' loved ones, Bailey expresses concerns about her future husband's infidelity story in this clip from Sunday's new video. the Real Atlanta Housewives.

"He has cheated on his wives before me," Bailey explains to the series' confessional chamber. "What makes me so different?"

Earlier, the Fox Sports host tells a family room that his marriage to Bailey will be different from previous unions. "We are at the right time," he begins. "Because if (Bailey) had met me three years ago, it was a different life."