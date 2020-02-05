Why Cynthia Bailey is worried Fiance Mike Hill will cheat on her

Cynthia Bailey known boyfriend Mike Hill "at the best moment of his life,quot;, but the past behavior of the sports commentator has not been perfect.
After Hill acknowledges her self-described "transgressions,quot; during a conversation with the couples' loved ones, Bailey expresses concerns about her future husband's infidelity story in this clip from Sunday's new video. the Real Atlanta Housewives.
"He has cheated on his wives before me," Bailey explains to the series' confessional chamber. "What makes me so different?"
Earlier, the Fox Sports host tells a family room that his marriage to Bailey will be different from previous unions. "We are at the right time," he begins. "Because if (Bailey) had met me three years ago, it was a different life."
Hill continues to refer to a memory he is writing and observes its impact on his restored mentality.
"When I started writing the book and took all that off my chest, I realized that some of the things I have done in the past have led me to do some of the things I am currently doing to women," he continues. , saying that it is important for him to "reveal some of these things,quot; because he is the father of two daughters. With Bailey standing by his side, Hill adds: "Their mothers, I apologized to them for the things and transgressions that I did in the past and, now, I'm trying to do it the right way this time."
Bailey and Hill's commitment in July 2019 was broadcast on RHOA the last December. Listen to the couple's marriage comments in the clip above and tune in to the full episode this Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
