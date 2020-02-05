Whoopi Goldberg and her business partner Maya Elisabeth closed her popular cannabis brand "Whoopi & Maya,quot;

Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg and her business partner Maya Elisabeth have closed their popular brand of medical cannabis Whoopi & Maya after four years. The duo closed its business due to a gap between them and, despite efforts to save the brand, Goldberg finally decided to move away from the company.

"In recent months, Whoopi and Maya wanted to divorce, and the board had worked very hard to try to come up with some proposals … but we couldn't get both directors to agree," member of the board of directors of Whoopi and Maya High times veteran Rick Cusick said Page six.

OB✨OBSERVAR OBJECTIVES✨💠 Immersing yourself in Epsom salts is a wonderful way to relieve pain, tension and inflammation, while generously providing your body with the gift of magnesium. A true sample of self-care that can become a weekly / monthly / daily ritual. How do you soak up 🔮🌿 pic.twitter.com/C8HJsThVmh – Whoopi and Maya (@whoopiandmaya) August 20, 2018

Cusick explained that the board came up with a solution that they thought was "win-win," and that would have allowed them to "preserve the company." But, Goldberg ended up leaving the company "staggering,quot; when he sent an email last week informing the board that she was retiring as a board member.

Cusick doesn't know what caused the fight between Goldberg and Elisabeth, and Sight The co-host did not mention it when he gave his statement about his decision to leave the company.

Goldberg announced "with deep regret and sadness,quot; that he had retired from the Whoopi & Maya board. She added that she is very proud of what she and Elisabeth accomplished together, and hopes to move forward with other projects in the market.

Elisabeth is a "canna businesswoman,quot; who is 11 years old High times Winner of the Cannabis Cup, as well as the owner of Om Edibles. In his statement, he said it was a "really special opportunity,quot; to work with Goldberg, and something for which he will be eternally grateful.

Elisabeth added that the Whoopi and Maya products helped many women, and I hope that one day they can make them accessible again.

⛰️✨ C O L O R A D O ⛰️ ✨ We will go out all month in our favorite dispensaries. Go to the Colorado Events page on our website for more information on where we will hang out! https://t.co/RgmBLOoF6A ❣️#whoopimayaco #savor #Immerse #rub #relax #period pic.twitter.com/EFw5DmjCYx – Whoopi and Maya (@whoopiandmaya) September 6, 2018

"I don't regret it at all," said Elisabeth. "Only gratitude and momentum forward." He added that he wishes everyone in the association “only the best”.

The cannabis brand Whoopi & Maya featured groceries, tinctures, topical products and baths with THC for women suffering from menstrual pain. Goldberg explained to Vanity fair At the launch of the company, most women cannot smoke a joint and go to work, but customers can easily put their products in their wallet.

The company posted a message to customers on its website this week, saying they were deeply sad to tell them that Whoopi & Maya would no longer continue to operate.

“In 2016, we launched an urgent mission: to offer safe and natural relief for menstrual pain through the miracle of medical cannabis. We prove that there is a market for this medicine and it has been a pleasure to offer this miraculous relief to our treasured clients. It has been our privilege to serve the community, ”reads the website statement.



