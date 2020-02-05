What's next for bosses? The collateral damage of Patrick Mahomes' new contract makes a Kansas City dynasty unlikely

For those who forecast a Chiefs dynasty in process now that Kansas City is the Super Bowl champion with the best quarterback in the NFL: not so fast.

The warning story is the case of the Seahawks, who have not returned to the Super Bowl since star quarterback Russell Wilson received his first major extension in 2015. Wilson’s large salary increases cost Seattle several quality holders, especially for its dominant defense. The same is likely to happen in Kansas City from next season, when Patrick Mahomes is expected to play under a contract extension that sets a record.

The Mahomes-led rally in the fourth quarter to beat the 49ers has further set the table for last year's league MVP and this year's Super Bowl MVP to take advantage before reaching the field in 2020, since which is now eligible to be extended after its third season. I am thinking, and I bet Mahomes and his agent Leigh Steinberg are also, that this agreement will end in more than $ 200 million in five years (beyond the remaining two years in his rookie contract). So, we are talking about more than $ 40 million per year in new money.

That is a sharp increase for a player whose limit number was $ 4.48 million in 2019. With a large signing bonus that is expected to exceed Wilson $ 65 million under its most recent extension, the Chief of Chiefs can probably Get a limit number in the range of $ 15 million for next season. That number will then increase to an estimated $ 30 million in 2021 and increase further from there.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach know well that, as was the case with the Seahawks with Wilson, the team has benefited from the best possible cap scenario in the past two years. They have had a young and elite QB that came out relatively cheap, which allowed them to sign many high-paid players to strengthen the team. We are talking about eight more figure hits for wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, defensive end Frank Clark and deep Tyrann Mathieu.

The dynamics of the limit is about to change big in KC.

The Chiefs have a projected capital room of $ 16.2 million by 2020, and they have to deal with Mahomes and several of the best players heading to free agency. They also have restricted free agents and players with exclusive rights to tender and a draft 2020 class to sign with those amounts that do not yet count against the limit.

The chief free agent for the Chiefs is his best defensive player, Chris Jones. The defensive lineman said after the Super Bowl: "Next year we will return to repeat. Why would not I want to be here? I want to be a boss for life. We have the opportunity to be a dynasty."

But at a price of more than $ 20 million per year, Jones could be one of the first dominoes to stay on the road. Joining him as a cap victim could be Watkins, who has a cap number of $ 21 million next season. The Chiefs could receive a $ 7 million hit of dead money and save $ 14 million under the limit by cutting or redeeming it.

Watkins could be asked to take a significant pay cut to stay (with incentives to pay for production), but I hope the Chiefs will let him go and have another sprinter: Second-round Mecole Hardman, who caught six TD passes In his newbie. year – to move further. Watkins has been at risk of injury with three games lost this season, and only had 673 yards of regular season reception. He was productive in the playoffs with 14 receptions for 288 yards, and beat Richard Sherman in a 38-yard play to establish the winning TD, so it could have commercial value. But his salary of $ 14 million could be a deterrent.

Two of the Chiefs' cornerbacks, starter Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller (who is coming from a less productive season), will be free agents. Like a good run stopping linebacker in Reggie Ragland and defensive ends Terrell Suggs and Emmanuel Ogbah, the last of whom had 5.5 catches before tearing his pec muscle in Week 10. A good rotating defensive tackle in Mike Pennel will arrive to the market. And titular guard Stefen Wisniewski also has an expiring contract.

Contract restructuring with long-term planned players such as Kelce, Hill, Clark and Mathieu may free up some necessary capital space, but that strategy has a negative impact on the future and will probably be used sparingly.

So it is quite clear that the Chiefs will lose some headlines and some quality veteran depth, especially in defense. That will put pressure on Veach and the exploration department to recover through the draft and through some low-cost free agent firms.

Hunt hopes to delay the signing of the Mahomes mega-contract by 2021. Speaking in Miami last week, he said: “There will be an appropriate time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick. I don't want to say it has to be this offseason, but I will say it is a priority to achieve it. "

I'm sorry, Clark, but Steinberg is not going to let Mahomes go out on the field and play for his current salary of 2.7 million in 2020, which runs the risk of a serious injury that could derail a possible settlement of more than $ 200 million. He already had to shrink when Mahomes dislocated his kneecap in week 7 last season against the Broncos and missed two games with an injury that seemed much worse at the time.

I can empathize with Hunt, Reid and Veach as they reflect on how to maintain a quality support cast around their 24-year superstar QB. This is the world of the NFL for a top team with a mature payroll. I faced such a situation with the Vikings when we were leaving our 15-1 season in 1998, and then again with the Titans when we were a Super Bowl team in 1999. You can't keep everyone, and other teams are looking to sign free agents with Winning Background

In Tennessee, we lost our professional bowler Jon Runyan in free agency less than a month after the Super Bowl when the Eagles made him the best-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. We were too tight against the limit to compete with the offer.

The good news for the Chiefs is that they now have a victory in the Super Bowl in the Mahomes era, and he is so good that they should remain a playoff team even when the overall quality of their roster decreases. It will be a great challenge for Reid and Veach as they try to overcome what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have been able to do to build a support cast of playoff caliber (but shy in the Super Bowl) around Wilson, his $ 35 million. per year QB.

Winning multiple Super Bowls instead of being one of the 12 playoff teams is an extremely difficult task. The Patriots were able to do what the Seahawks could not do with tremendous training and acquisition of players led by Bill Belichick, in addition to great assistance from Tom Brady helping the cause by accepting significantly less money than its market value.

Reid is a master coach, and Veach runs an excellent exploration department. But they can't wait for Mahomes to take a discount from Brady's hometown in his next deal. This is his first big payday in relation to NFL QB contracts, and he is not married to a wealthy supermodel like Gisele. Perhaps in the future he will consider it as the support for the sympathetic and charismatic player, but it will not happen in his next extension.

Then, Chiefs Brass, enjoy the spoils of victory with the Super Bowl parade and Chiefs Nation worship. And then roll up your sleeves, start accumulating numbers and prepare to buy some bargain players and recruit inexpensive newbies to replace the inevitable lost veterans as a result of your player who will soon be the highest paid in the league.

Dynasty aside, it is harder to stay on top than to get there in the first place.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.