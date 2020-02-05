What does Trump's agreement mean for Palestinian prisoners? The | Prisoners

%MINIFYHTML4c483240bffb494c29bfd0875f2ce9cf11% %MINIFYHTML4c483240bffb494c29bfd0875f2ce9cf12%

Ask any Palestinian and they will tell you about a brother, a sister, a cousin or a friend who was taken out of his house by the Israeli army in the middle of the night and subjected to the tortuous maze of interrogation, military prosecution and internment. , or under administrative detention without charges under the pretext of incriminating "secret information."

An estimated one million Palestinians have been arrested since Israel was established in 1948.



Since 1967, almost a fifth of the Palestinian population and 40 percent of Palestinian men have been arrested and charged under the 1,600 military orders that control all aspects of the lives of Palestinians living under occupation. At the end of December 2019, there were at least 4,544 detainees and Palestinian prisoners held at the Israel Prison Service (IPS) facilities.



With so many Palestinians illegally behind bars, the release of political prisoners is undoubtedly crucial to ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine. However, less than one page was assigned to this topic in the 181-page document describing the so-called "peace,quot; plan of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In the plan entitled "Peace to prosperity,quot;, called by Trump as the "agreement of the century,quot;, the Palestinians found only family attempts to take away their most basic human rights and their fairer national aspirations.

They perceived Trump's agreement as the last chapter of the racist and colonial plan of the State of Israel to unilaterally control historical Palestine in its entirety and eliminate Palestinians from their homeland. For many Palestinians, the only difference between this "peace,quot; plan and the most extreme Zionist proposals is that it is being pushed not only by the racist leaders of a settler colony, but also by an incompetent and dangerous US administration.

Palestinian political prisoners, who were completely excluded or reduced to negotiations in previous political resolution attempts, also found nothing new in the plan that did not promise them freedom or justice.

The brief section of the plan on the future of Palestinian prisoners attempts to attract detractors by admitting that some eligible Palestinian political prisoners will be released in two phases after the signing of a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. According to the document, the first phase must occur "immediately after the signing of the agreement,quot;, while the time of the second phase must be determined by the two parties at a future date. The document continues to state that any additional release of prisoners will be based on Israeli consent.

This is a proven and failed strategy.

In the summer of 2013, as part of an agreement negotiated by the United States to restart Middle East negotiations, Israel agreed to release 104 long-standing prisoners in four phases. Many of these prisoners were convicted long before the Oslo Accords of 1993, and should have already been released under the terms of that agreement.

Israel initially released 78 pre-Oslo prisoners in three lots. But in April 2014, to punish the Palestinians for obtaining greater recognition from the United Nations, Israel announced that it would not release the last group of 32 prisoners. They remain imprisoned to this day..

As with the 2013 agreement, Trump's new agreement has no mechanism to force Israel to keep his word and ensure the release of prisoners.

The prisoners were being used as currency to make the Palestinian leadership renounce their demands for freedom and recognition at that time, and the Trump administration is trying to use them for the same purpose today.

In addition, the document describing the latest "peace,quot; plan stipulates that, under the proposed agreement, former prisoners currently living in exile will receive "amnesty,quot; and will be allowed to enter Palestine. For Palestinian prisoners, and anyone else who has been following their decades-long struggle for justice, this is another false clue.

In 2009, Israel amended Military Order 1651 (186) to allow the Israeli army to use "secret evidence,quot; to revoke amnesties granted to former Palestinian prisoners who were released as part of previous prisoner exchange agreements.

This allowed dozens of prisoners to be arrested and forced to serve the rest of the sentences they originally received, many of which ranged from decades to life. Since they were held with "secret evidence," they could not defend themselves in court.

The Palestinian prisoner with more years of service in the prisons of Israel, Nael Barghouthi, 61, It is one of the dozens who have been arrested again under this order. Barghouti was first arrested by Israeli forces in 1978. After spending 34 years in prison, he was released as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel in 2011. However, he was arrested again in June 2014 under Military Order 1651 (186) He remains in prison to this day.

We can and should expect that, according to the recently proposed plan, those released will be rounded and routinely imprisoned; After all, this is already happening.

The problems with the proposals of the new plan on Palestinian prisoners, of course, do not end there.

According to the "agreement of the century,quot;, Palestinian prisoners will be forced to sign a promise "to promote the benefits of coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, and behave in a way that models coexistence,quot;, to be released.

Could any Palestinian make such a promise? What does coexistence mean for the almost one million Palestinians who have been arrested since 1948, whose only contact with Israelis has been at gunpoint, at military checkpoints and during midnight raids in their homes?

What are these prisoners supposed to promote after their release, considering that many of them have been physically and psychologically tortured during their captivity, causing permanent damage to their bodies and souls? What about those who have had to endure life-threatening hunger strikes to obtain basic needs such as family visits and medical care?

Finally, and here is the real blow, the so-called "agreement of the century,quot; says that no Palestinian prisoner will be released if "all Israeli captives and remains are not returned to the State of Israel." As the Palestinian Authority has no jurisdiction over Gaza and, consequently, over most of these exchanges, this clause almost guarantees that prisoners will remain incarcerated.

Here, it is crucial to keep in mind that the remains of more than 300 Palestinians are currently held by Israel in closed military areas. The families have been fighting for a long time so that the remains are returned for their proper burial. Israel has repeatedly denied their requests. In September 2019, the Superior Court of Israel ruled that Israel has the right to keep these remains for use in future political negotiations.

Don't be fooled by Trump's attempts to convince the international community that he believes his "agreement of the century,quot; is benevolent with Palestinian political prisoners. This malicious plan only aims to expand the ongoing mass incarceration and criminalization of Palestinians who have long been used as political pawns in both life and death, but never treated as human beings.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.