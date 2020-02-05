Wendy Williams casts shadow on ‘Mrs. Petty ’Nicki Minaj after his former Safaree becomes a dad

Wendy Williams made sure to congratulate rapper Safaree Samuels for becoming a father after his wife, Erica Mena, welcomed her first child. But that was not all! The talk show also took this opportunity to cast some shadow on his ex, Nicki Minaj.

Her dissent from the female master of ceremonies came only a couple of months after she called her "demonic,quot; during a protest at that time, so Wendy's words could be considered her revenge!

%MINIFYHTML705d62edcb7c47e85b47507167689f9111% %MINIFYHTML705d62edcb7c47e85b47507167689f9112%

"Nicki Minaj is probably a place trying to overcome them by getting pregnant while I talk," Wendy said after congratulating Safaree on joining the family.

As fans know, Nicki and Safaree were together for no less than a decade before their separation from 2014.

Upon hearing Wendy's comment, the audience ran out of breath, as clearly I was just adding more drama between her and Nicki.

And that was not all! The host went on to say that ‘Nicki is married to a man named Kenneth Petty, which makes Nicki Mrs. Petty. What? That is all. Oh!

In fact, fans know that in October, Nicki and the man he briefly dated in his teens, Kenneth Petty, got married!

But since he also has a criminal record, Wendy has never hesitated to drag him and his relationship with Nicki into his program.

That said, after so many Wendy attacks, Nicki couldn't take it anymore and addressed his comments in a complaint on his Radio Queen show in November.

Ad

In response to the fact that Wendy always says that she is not being bad, but that she is simply "doing her job." Nicki argued that "there are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intention in their heart, cruelty." And I pray for you because I know you are hurt and I know you must be sick and humiliated. "



Post views:

0 0