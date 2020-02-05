Watch Chiefs Super Bowl parade 2020 Live Streams Reddit Online

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The City of Kansas City announced the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will take place Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m., with the route, parking and traffic details revealed Tuesday morning.The parade will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, heading south on Grand. The parade will go west on Pershing Road, north on Main, and finish at Union station. You can see a map of the route below.

The Chiefs Super Bowl parade, which is expected to last 90 minutes, will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of 6th and Grand and will continue south along Grand until Pershing before heading to Union Station where a fan rally will be held for Chiefs Kingdom. Roads along the route will be shut down, but pedestrians can cross at 9th St., 12th St., Truman Rd., and 18th St.

Chiefs Super Bowl parade Live Stream Reddit

If you’re going to the parade, make sure to dress warm. The weather forecast is calling for snow and temperatures will be below freezing.

For those who want to look at a comprehensive overview of the parade route, you can see the complete list of closures as well as positions for restrooms, medical tents and child reunification areas here on this map: