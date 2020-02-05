Vanessa Lachey defends her awkward reaction to Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Lachey He's just trying to tell his truth.
the Love is blind the hostess has turned to social networks to defend herself after her interview with her husband in the headlines Nick Lachey earlier this week. On Monday, the couple appeared in the Today show to talk about your new Netflix series when co-host Hoda Kotb mentioned Nick's ex, Jessica Simpsonand his new memory.
"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open book, and talked about how she has her life with her husband and children, and she was very, very happy for all of you, "Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned that the couple,quot; sent me something beautiful when we had our sons ".
After Nick said that he had not read the book yet, Vanessa again referred to the "gift,quot; they allegedly sent to Jessica.
"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said someone sent it … it wasn't us, but thanks, who sent it," Vanessa said.
After an awkward pause, Nick jokingly asked Vanessa: "What did you send?"
"No … I don't know your address," Vanessa replied. "But thanks to who sent it to us."
After their appearance on the show, the video of the couple's reaction to the "gift,quot; went viral, and social media users weighed on the timing of the interview.
"Has anyone else caught @VanessaLachey and denied having done anything good for @JessicaSimpson on today's show? I feel like that wasn't 10000% necessary … and super awkward," wrote a Twitter user.
After watching the tweet, Vanessa, who shares three children with Nick, replied: "How. I would love to know. Really … I think it's strange to accept credit for something you didn't do or say. It's even weirder to bring something so random. Just give data. I wanted to make sure we were honest. "
She too I ask, "Should I have pretended to give it to you? Dang. Can we do something else and tell you it was a big and beautiful basket? ;-). I'm kidding, I'm sorry, that's all, I just wanted to be honest. That's all. But! The gift sounds lovely!
Vanessa was also accused of throwing shadow at Jessica in the interview, but she says that is not the case.
"I'm sorry you think that, I just didn't want to take credit for something we didn't do. That's all," Vanessa tweeted. "It seems strange to ignore sending a beautiful beautiful gift basket and take that credit. Either way … I hope you have a beautiful day!"
As celebrity fans will remember, Nick and Jessica were married for three years until they announced their separation at the end of 2005. Nick dated Vanessa, who appeared in the music video "What & # 39; s Left of Me,quot; by Nick The couple married in 2011.
Jessica is now married to the former NFL star Eric Johnson, with whom he shares three children. You can read all the biggest bombs of Jessica's new memories, HERE.
