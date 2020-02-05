Vanessa Bryant reveals the words she misses most about Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant I still can't believe that her best friend is gone.
On Wednesday morning, the proud mother took Instagram to share a special photo of Kobe Bryant. Nor could he avoid sharing some special words about the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player that had an impact on many.
"#mybestfriend #thebestdaddy I miss you so much," he shared on social media. "#handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband I miss you saying,‘ Bonjourno prince / queen. "
He also asked the followers to please label the photographer who took the photo of her late husband to give credit where it is due. Vanessa then discovered that it was USA Today Harrison Hill photographer.
Today's social media post comes a week after Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe — the amazing father. of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna— a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri, "he wrote in part. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."
To honor those lost in the fatal helicopter accident, Vanessa announced that the Mamba Sports Foundation created the MambaOnThree Fund to help families affected by the tragedy.
And for those who hope to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, he directed his followers to the Mamba Sports Foundation.
"I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to illuminate ours. love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Having them here with us, forever, "Vanessa shared. "Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."
Funeral arrangements for Kobe and Gianna have not yet been announced at this time. The Los Angeles Lakers recently paid tribute to their former teammate during a pre-show event at the Staples Center.
