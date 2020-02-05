Vanessa Bryant reveals the words she misses most about Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant I still can't believe that her best friend is gone.

On Wednesday morning, the proud mother took Instagram to share a special photo of Kobe Bryant. Nor could he avoid sharing some special words about the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player that had an impact on many.

"#mybestfriend #thebestdaddy I miss you so much," he shared on social media. "#handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband I miss you saying,‘ Bonjourno prince / queen. "

He also asked the followers to please label the photographer who took the photo of her late husband to give credit where it is due. Vanessa then discovered that it was USA Today Harrison Hill photographer.

Today's social media post comes a week after Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe — the amazing father. of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna— a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri, "he wrote in part. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."