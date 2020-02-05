Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder reveals that he was trying to have a baby before Beau Clark's engagement

Stassi Schroeder has been talking about how stressful wedding planning has been for her lately. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that before Beau Clark asked the question, they were trying to have a baby!

Usually people wait until after they get married to have children. It turns out that Stassi doesn't mind doing things traditionally.

While talking to US Weekly, Stassi admitted: estaba I was trying last summer. I thought: "Listen, if he is not going to propose to me, I will take matters into my own hands." I really expected to be pregnant because that is much more important to me than even getting married. I just can't wait to be a mom. And then, once I really got engaged, I said to myself: "Well, I can't be pregnant at my wedding." Like, I have to be able to make a face of disgust. "

In addition to wanting to have Italian wine in his nuptials, he said he wants to be able to fit in his perfect wedding dress.

Speaking of the destination voting ceremony, it seems that the couple is not as excited as they once were to get married. This is because Schroeder agreed to film his wedding without realizing how difficult it is to obtain permission from places in other countries.

Rome, Italy is not especially a fan of reality shows, so the couple has been rejected more times than they can count.

She explained in the new Lala Kent podcast: ‘I hate him and I wish we never decided (to hold a wedding 5,000 miles away) and I would like to go to court. And nobody in Italy likes (television) apparently. Nobody wants to sign that the Vanderpump Rules are published. It's a nightmare. & # 39;

The October wedding is just around the corner, so hopefully, the reality star can find a place you like to say "Yes, I want."



