Tune in E! for all New York Fashion Week 2020: Get the scoop

It's time to get excited, fashion fans!

#FashionWeekatE has arrived once again and E! is dedicated to providing fans with cross-platform coverage (live, online and on mobile and social devices). This means that E! It is once again establishing the headquarters at Spring Studios, the official home of New York Fashion Week, in order to give viewers an exclusive and internal look at one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

%MINIFYHTMLacb57314e5b0d673a03b552368e024dc13% %MINIFYHTMLacb57314e5b0d673a03b552368e024dc14%

To start, E! The news coverage will feature exclusive accessories, backstage interviews and tours of collections with notable names such as Lisa Rinna, Delilah Y Amelia Hamlin, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Billy porter Y Brandon Maxwell. Fortunately, fans will be able to consume this content in ME! News at 7 am. and the Morning pop at 11 a.m.

%MINIFYHTMLacb57314e5b0d673a03b552368e024dc15% %MINIFYHTMLacb57314e5b0d673a03b552368e024dc16%

All week, E! Follow the style icons you love while experiencing NYFW firsthand. In anticipation of the launch of Disney Mulan in theaters on March 27, we will meet Mulan, Yifei Liu, while experiencing NYFW for the first time, recounting his designer appearance and backstage getaways. BMW of North America partners with fashion designer Jason Wu To create a bold and unconventional Oscar, look for the E! Zanna Roberts Rassi debut on the red carpet. Your collection will be on display during NYFW, with E! taking viewers behind the scenes for a special look at their impressive designs.