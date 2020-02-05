TSR I can relate: Lisa Simpson is all of us as children and we are screaming!

%MINIFYHTML3b0c52226b0c91fd5c802f192f96845711% %MINIFYHTML3b0c52226b0c91fd5c802f192f96845712%

TSR I can relate: Lisa Simpson has us all screaming because the sister's face literally says it all. We all know that moment when our teacher approached us in the computer class, and the Internet just worked!

Those tender moments in the computer class would not be complete without taking a short break and opening tabs that you shouldn't have. We know we've been there, but let us know if you can relate too, Roomies.

Me: * Big Booty Ebony *

Teacher: * Go and log out for me baby * pic.twitter.com/PkrwlHraDC %MINIFYHTML3b0c52226b0c91fd5c802f192f96845713% %MINIFYHTML3b0c52226b0c91fd5c802f192f96845714% – NUMBA 3 (@ Hoffa_Numba3) January 31, 2020

My name kahoot: Niggasknowmybody23 Teacher: Go ahead and get out of my account pic.twitter.com/fnRKvrT9P1 – J (@ JensenI18) February 2, 2020

My computer: * fuck this pussy boy, fuck la * My teacher: Honey, just go ahead and get out of my account. pic.twitter.com/CnPhfjCpQZ – Quaaaa🥀 (@ quashaa21) January 29, 2020

Seventh grade I in computer class: 🗣 I HAVE A BIG ASS AS THE SUN I HOPE YOU HAVE A MILE FOR A COC I WANT TO RUN .. Teacher: Go ahead and sign out for my baby. pic.twitter.com/QUb6TceIMp – ❥ (@WhitxTwo) January 29, 2020

Me: * Get five hundred thousand for my tax return * Irs: go ahead and log out for me pic.twitter.com/UgyVpfZQSU – Thouxanbanronnie🎸 (@SDXVIIXI) February 4, 2020

White Kid: "How much does an AK-47 cost?" Professor: "Go ahead and close the session for me,quot; pic.twitter.com/S5enJ9mtNB – mohamed (@mohxmed_m) February 4, 2020

Computer: * Bad girls club fights * Teacher: "Go ahead and log out for my baby,quot; pic.twitter.com/9sM6QYjjA2 – ariel ✨ (@ ArielMckoy3) February 4, 2020

When I was at school My name kahoot: BITCH Teacher: Go ahead and get out of my account pic.twitter.com/8Rrt7Rdv7U – 💔 (@Damoenic) February 2, 2020

computer: how to touch a separator in GTA5 teacher: go ahead and log out for me and report to the main office please pic.twitter.com/YDza1yVMZ6 – ᏗᏒᎥᏋᏕ ❣҉️҉ (@playgiirlcarti) February 4, 2020

What Lisa Simpson are you?