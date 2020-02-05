Trump responds after being acquitted of political trial charges

If you thought Trump was going to take the road after being found innocent of his impeachment charges, you would be totally wrong. Shortly after the verdict was issued, he quickly used his Twitter fingers to prove his incomparable meanness mark.

As we reported earlier, Trump was acquitted of all political trial charges filed against him and will continue in the charge. He received enough votes from the Senate "not guilty,quot; to keep him in the White House until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

%MINIFYHTMLdd80ada6416dd464537c8fc79b690c5211% %MINIFYHTMLdd80ada6416dd464537c8fc79b690c5212%

Early today, the Senate officially voted to absolve Donald Trump on two articles of political judgment that revolve around his July 25th Telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the political trial, Democrats pointed to a public transcript of the conversation, during which Trump encouraged Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

After the verdict, Trump posted a video meme on his Twitter account with the words "TRUMP 4VA,quot; stamped on a podium. The movement was clearly what we have come to expect from him every time he feels he has won something.

The vote count during the political trial was as follows: with a vote of 52-48, Trump was declared innocent in the first article of political trial, abuse of power; shortly after, he was declared innocent in the second article of political trial, obstruction of Congress, with a vote of 53-47.

The Chamber needed a two-thirds majority for a conviction and dismissal. It was the third time in the history of the United States that a president was dismissed.

Roommates, what do you think about this?