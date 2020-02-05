Trump is not guilty of political trial charges and will remain in office

As many expected, Trump has been acquitted of all charges of political trial filed against him and will continue in office. He received enough votes from the Senate "not guilty,quot; to keep him in the White House until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Early today, the Senate voted to absolve Donald Trump on two articles of political judgment that revolve around his July 25th Telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the political trial, Democrats pointed to a public transcript of the conversation, during which Trump encouraged Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

That phone call initiated the conversation about whether Trump had been involved in a quid pro quo, as he was accused of withholding almost $ 400 million in Ukrainian military aid to strengthen Zelensky to open the investigation. As predicted, Trump denied having done anything wrong, but House Democrats still accused him of "abuse of power,quot; and "obstruction of Congress,quot; for refusing to comply with the subpoenas.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney opposed his Republican party and announced his decision to vote to condemn Trump for the charge of abuse of power, however, he did not vote to acquit him for the "obstruction of Congress,quot; charge.

The vote count during the political trial was as follows: with a vote of 52-48, Trump was declared innocent in the first article of political trial, abuse of power; shortly after, he was declared innocent in the second article of political trial, obstruction of Congress, with a vote of 53-47.

The Chamber needed a two-thirds majority for a conviction and dismissal. It was the third time in the history of the United States that a president was dismissed.

