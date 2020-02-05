Trump addresses the expected acquittal in trial by political trial in the Senate | USA news

%MINIFYHTML1ce29c7fc01a57e67597dff459e0714911% %MINIFYHTML1ce29c7fc01a57e67597dff459e0714912%

Washington DC – The Republican allies of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in a United States Senate heavily divided on Wednesday, are about to acquit the president for two articles of political trial presented by the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats.

Voting, scheduled for 4 p.m. (21: 00GMT), follows almost two weeks of Senate sessions, often long, while senators considered charges of abuse of power over Trump's dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the investigation of political judgment



He will complete the drama that has consumed Washington since the Chamber announced its political trial investigation in September.

Senate Republicans see Trump's accusation in the House of Representatives as a partisan impulse to harm Trump before his re-election campaign and many took the position that the charges against him were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats wanted to accuse Trump from the moment he ran for office.

"He insults the intelligence of the American people by pretending that this was a solemn process reluctantly initiated due to the foreign aid withheld," McConnell said.

"The Washington Democrats think that President Donald Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor at the time he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election," McConnell said in statements to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"That is the original sin of this presidency," McConnell said.

In this image of the video, the House of Representatives representative, Adam Schiff, speaks during the final arguments at Trump's trial trial (Senate Photo TV / AP)

Democrats see Trump's accusation as a way to put evidence of his misconduct on the record for the American people to see.

He is accused of abusing his power of office by organizing a power campaign for Ukraine to announce investigations of its political rivals. Trump has denied acting badly.

While the acquittal was always the likely outcome, the question of whether the Senate would call witnesses reached a dramatic point last week amid new revelations by former White House national security adviser John Bolton on the alleged Trump irregularities. After four hours of discussions, the Senate voted to block witnesses and new evidence in a 51-49 vote.

"This is the first political trial of a president or a political trial of any other person, which was completed without witnesses or documents," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats wanted the Senate to call Bolton and other witnesses that the White House blocked so they would not testify during the political trial investigation.

"The Republicans refused to get the evidence because they were afraid of what it would show," Schumer said in statements to the Senate floor on Tuesday. "It does not pass the test of laughter. It makes people believe, correctly in my opinion, that the administration and the main Republicans are hiding the truth."

Some Republicans compared Trump's behavior with "bad administration," a lower and more impenetrable standard that the writers of the eighteenth-century United States Constitution set aside.

"I do not believe that the facts in this case have risen to the barrier that the founders established for their removal," said Republican Senator John Thune.

In this image of the video, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaks during Trump's political trial (Senate TV / AP Photo)

It would take two-thirds of the votes, or 67 senators to vote to remove Trump from office. Republicans control a 53-47 majority in the upper house of Congress, which means it would take 20 Republicans to break the ranks of the party to condemn Trump, which was never a likely outcome.

In the absence of nine months for the next US presidential elections. In the US, Republicans said that preventing Trump from running for re-election would erroneously shorten the US democratic process. UU.

Two political issues remaining in Wednesday's vote are: if some Democrats could join the Republicans in the vote to acquit and if some Republicans can give speeches against the president's behavior.