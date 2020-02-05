Trump 13 impeachment trial day: all the latest updates | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML28ba9f32ffb74357821d95a8e9edee5511% %MINIFYHTML28ba9f32ffb74357821d95a8e9edee5512%

The trial by political trial of President Donald Trump in the United States Senate will conclude on Wednesday, his 13th, with a final vote on whether to condemn or acquit the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A two-thirds vote of senators – 67 of 100 – required for conviction. With Republicans with a majority of 53-47, Trump's acquittal is almost certain.

Monday, The House of Representatives and Trump's defense team presented their final arguments, which were followed by a series of hearings in which the senators, who had been gagged by strict rules during the trial, had the opportunity to say how They planned to vote.

Democratic House managers, who act as prosecutors, faced an uphill battle since the start of the trial, hoping that the conviction depends largely on the ability to introduce new evidence, including the possibility of citing witnesses and documents, in the proceedings. However, even recent rthe coincidences in an unpublished book by former national security advisor John Bolton were not enough to tip the balance, with Friday's 51-49 vote blocking new evidence and sounding a probable death sentence for the Democrats.

As Trump's political trial enters its last day, here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, February 5:

Democratic Senator Jones: I will vote to condemn Trump

Senator Doug Jones, one of the few closely watched Democrats facing difficult re-election offers, has said he will vote to condemn President Donald Trump.

In statements in the Senate, Jones said the sum of the evidence produced "a photo of a president who has abused the great power of his office for personal gain, a photo of a president who has placed his personal interest well above the interest of the nation. "

Senator Doug Jones has said he will vote to condemn the president. (File: Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

The announcement was significant for the Democrats, who expect their party to present a united front by voting unanimously to remove Trump from office in Wednesday's final voting. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are among other Democrats who are watched closely by their votes Wednesday night.

What do the articles of political judgment claim?

House investigators allege that Trump abused the power of his office by retaining almost $ 400 million in military aid approved by Congress and imposing conditions on a visit to the White House in an attempt to pressure Ukraine to initiate investigations into its political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

The investigators of the Chamber also accuse that the president obstructed Congress by categorically blocking his administration so that he did not provide the requested documents and the testimony of witnesses.

Read the full text of the articles here.

What did the president's defense say?

Trump's defense team described the House's investigation into the president's dealings with Ukraine as deeply imperfect and rushed.

Although he initially denied that there was evidence of "quid pro quo,quot; (in Latin a favor for a favor), the defense changed its arguments to say that even if there were "quid pro quo,quot;, the president's actions do not become an impenetrable crime . The president's defense team further framed the accusation as an attempt to undermine American democracy.

"This was the first totally partisan presidential accusation in the history of our nation. And it should be the last one," president's lawyer Jay Sekulow said on Monday during the final arguments. "What the House Democrats have done to this nation, to the Constitution, to the president's office, to the president himself and to this body (the Senate) is outrageous. They have lowered the amazing power of the accusation."

What have the House managers said?

The House managers spent their time on the floor of the Senate describing the two articles of political judgment against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

They repeatedly argued the need to present new witnesses and documents at the trial, and portrayed the president as a serial interferer in the US elections, who will be further emboldened to meddle in the period before the November elections.

"He has betrayed our national security and will do it again. He has compromised our elections and he will do it again. He will not change it. He cannot restrict it," House Chief Adam Schiff told senators in the passionate conclusion of arguments Close Monday. "If you find the courage to face him, to tell the terrible truth to his false falsehood, your place will be among the Davids who faced Goliath, if you just say, & # 39; Enough & # 39;".

What happened at the trial?

The trial officially began with a ceremonial start on January 16 that saw the inauguration of the president of the Supreme Court of the United States, John Roberts, who presides over the proceedings, and the 100 members of the Senate.

The next week began, on January 21, with 12 hours of debate that culminated in the fact that the senators voted following partisan guidelines to approve the rule resolution of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked.

This artist's sketch depicts White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaking in the Senate chamber during the political trial against President Donald Trump (File: Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

The managers of the Democratic House presented their arguments on January 22, 23 and 24.

Trump's defense presented its arguments on January 25, 27 and 28.

Then, the senators had two days to send written questions to both teams, on January 29 and 30, a process that was followed by the vote that blocked allowing more evidence on January 31.

After that, both sides gave a total of four hours of final arguments on February 3.