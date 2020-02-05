Tottenham 3-2 So & # 39; ton

%MINIFYHTML1dd5b5daafa0864b28136a3012ca1b8b11% %MINIFYHTML1dd5b5daafa0864b28136a3012ca1b8b12%

March report when Tottenham established the fifth round of the FA Cup with Norwich





Heung-Min Son's 87-minute penalty sent Tottenham to the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating Southampton 3-2 in his fourth-round replay.

A goal by Jack Stephens (12) in his 100th appearance in Southampton gave Tottenham the advantage, but Shane Long (34) matched before the break.

Danny Ings deservedly fired Southampton in the 72nd minute, but not long after, Lucas Moura (78) leveled up.

As it seemed that the game was headed for overtime, Son converted from the spot after being bought by Angus Gunn in the area to send Tottenham to the fifth round, establishing a home draw against Norwich.

Tottenham embarks on his winter vacation mid-season before returning to Premier League action at Aston Villa on Sunday, February 16, live Sky sports, At 2 pm.

Southampton also enjoys a break before resuming his home league campaign against Burnley on Saturday, February 15; Start at 12.30 p.m.