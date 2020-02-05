Tom Hanks, Sandra Oh and more were added to the list of Oscar 2020 presenters

The final alignment of Oscar 2020 Awards The presenters have been announced.

%MINIFYHTML9b444a060d4d966d3a5e98fea480746d13% %MINIFYHTML9b444a060d4d966d3a5e98fea480746d14%

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor Y Stephanie Allain announced on Wednesday that Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock Y Taika Waititi It will be presented during the live broadcast on Sunday, February 9.

%MINIFYHTML9b444a060d4d966d3a5e98fea480746d15% %MINIFYHTML9b444a060d4d966d3a5e98fea480746d16%

As they said in a statement, "We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year's movies and look forward to an exciting show." Those eight stars join a list already full of Oscar-host stars.

Last year's winners of the four performance categories:Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King Y Mahershala Ali—All will be presenting, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, James corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy kaling, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay Y Steve Martin.