This record dog can fit 6 – Yes, 6 – Tennis balls in the mouth

There is nothing like a sweet story about a highly successful animal to brighten your week. You've probably never heard of Finley Molloy, unless, of course, you are one of the dogs with 29,000 followers on Instagram, but this dog is about to make history. The cute Golden Retriever just broke a huge record by placing 6 tennis balls in his mouth. Talk about awesome!
Finley broke the news himself on his Instagram page, sharing the big milestone with his followers. "Great news to share: our local newspaper decided to write an article about a good boy (also known as me) and I was SO good boy wearing 6 tennis balls and my new friend Georgie I have it on camera! "The title of the great moment of the dogs said:" @guinnessworldrecords I'm coming for you VERY soon! "
The 6-year-old golden retriever technically broke the record, which was previously five, and its owners couldn't be more excited to get official recognition soon.
"The joy that brings us is one thing," said its owner Cheri Molloy to Democrat and chronic. "But he brings joy to people around the world." Finley lives in Canandaigua, Ontario County, with Cheri and Rob molloy. His daughter, Erin Molloy He brought the young dog home when he was only 10 weeks old.
As for how Finley went from being a family pet to having the world record, well, after doing some research, Erin realized that his dog was not only special in its own right, but that he had a gift that was very rare . He soon got in touch with Guinness World Records officials, with whom he has been talking for a year. Although Finley has not been officially recognized by the record holder due to strict guidelines and presentations, the Molloys are confident that they will soon receive their formal recognition.
Until then, the awesome dog really enjoys his time in the spotlight, but it's nothing compared to the luxury life he lives with his family. "Live the life of a king," Cheri explained to the publication. "We have never forced him to do any of that."
We have the feeling that 2020 will be your year, Finley!
