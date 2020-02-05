The US Coast Guard UU. Receive improved long-range surveillance aircraft – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has announced the delivery of the first long-range surveillance aircraft HC-130J to upgrade Block 8.1 to the US Coast Guard. UU.

Representatives of Lockheed Martin joined the leaders and crew members of the US Coast Guard. UU. For a ceremony on January 31 at the Aviation Logistics Center of the Coast Guard in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, celebrating the completion of the operational tests of the first Coast Guard HC-130J equipped with the Block 8.1 update.

This update was installed in a HC-130J previously delivered to the Lockheed Martin facility in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft recently completed the initial operational tests and will be put into operational service. Lockheed Martin is currently hired to deliver a minimum of six upgrade kits from Block 8.1 to the US Coast Guard. UU.

The update of block 8.1 of the US Coast Guard. UU. HC-130J adds new and advanced capabilities:

A new flight management system that meets CNS / ATM commands and includes vertical navigation with automatic throttle attached

Civil GPS

Ground Power Modes

Updated friend or enemy ID

CNS / ATM data link

Enhanced Intercom System

Improved approach and landing systems

Extended diagnosis

Enhanced PA System

Additional covert lighting

Programming search patterns compatible with IAMSAR

"The US Coast Guard has relied on its Hercules fleet for more than 60 years to support complicated missions that guarantee the security of our nation," said Peter London, director of the Tactical Air Transport Programs for the Lockheed Martin Maritime Missions and Air Mobility businesses. "The advanced features and specially designed design improvements found in the Block 8.1 update ensure that the Coast Guard crews will depend on the HC-130J for mission support for many more decades."

In addition to the update of Block 8.1, the Coast Guard is also integrating the architecture of the Minotaur mission system into its fixed-wing aircraft. The mission includes the post-production modification of the new C-130J aircraft to incorporate the specialized equipment necessary to carry out Coast Guard missions.

The long-range surveillance aircraft HC-130J Super Hercules of the Coast Guard provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability. Each aircraft is able to serve as a command and control platform on the scene or as a surveillance platform with the means to detect, classify and identify objects and share that information with the operational forces.

The Coast Guard is acquiring a fleet of 22 new fully missionary HC-130J aircraft to replace its old HC-130H.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the current production model of the C-130 Hercules aircraft. The Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical air transport, which provides a unique combination of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. The global C-130J fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the aircraft chosen by 20 countries.