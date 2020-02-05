The United States warns about the risk of sexual assault in Spain

MADRID – The United States Embassy in Madrid warned that Americans visiting Spain are at greater risk due to "an increase in sexual assault,quot; in the country in recent years, a rare alert across the country for a nation European
An embassy security alert this week comes at a time when Spanish authorities are investigating an accusation of rape filed by three American sisters against three Afghan men for events on New Year's Eve in southeastern Spain. He also warned about the challenges faced by those who suffer sexual assault when they seek justice in the Spanish legal system.
The United States had issued travel warnings for Spain and other European countries about the risk of terrorism, particularly after a van attack on the most famous waterfront in Barcelona killed 16 people in 2017. That warning was updated last October after of a secessionist conflict in the region of Catalonia Spiraling on several nights of violence in Barcelona and other cities in the northeast.
The embassy also issued a specific warning in September against a tour operator based in Seville who was accused of assaulting American students.
In this case, the embassy said it was responding to an increase in sexual attacks "against young visitors and US citizens throughout Spain." He cited data from the Ministry of Interior of Spain, but did not provide details.
In response to the embassy alert, a spokesman for the Spanish Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that Spain had one of the lowest rates of sexual crimes in Europe and that the country was actively fighting against that crime.
Spain is a very popular destination for tourists from all over the world, with a record 83.7 million visitors last year, according to data published on Monday by its national statistical office. That included more than three million Americans, an increase of 13 percent over the previous year.
However, Spain has faced harsh criticism for its handling of several high-profile sexual assault cases in recent years, with women's rights activists accusing that the country's judiciary is dominated by men who judge the cases based on faulty ideas on issues such as what constitutes consent. Several verdicts have sparked street protests, including some of the largest marches in the world on International Women's Day.
The most controversial case came to light in 2018, when a court sentenced five men to prison for the "continued sexual abuse,quot; of an 18-year-old woman during the Pamplona bullfighting festival, but released them from office. More serious. of violation, which according to Spanish law must involve violence or intimidation.
That verdict against the five men, who had filmed the assault using a cell phone and who called themselves "pack of wolves,quot;, was Annulled in June by the Spanish Supreme Court, who found them guilty of rape and increased their prison sentences.
However, in October, a case related to the sexual assault of an unconscious The 14-year-old girl also resulted in the conviction of five men accused of sexual abuse instead of rape, when that Spanish court ruled that they had not used the violence.
That kind of distinction is part of what led the US Embassy to issue its warning this week, warning that "US citizens victims of sexual assault in Spain may find it difficult to navigate the local justice system. criminal, which differs significantly from the United States system. "