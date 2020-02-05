The support of the extreme right to regional politicians shocks Germany | Extreme right news

The small state of Thuringia broke a German political taboo on Wednesday after a candidate for the position of regional prime minister was brought to power with the help of the extreme right for the first time, sending shock waves to Berlin.

The center-right CDU party of Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately called for new regional elections as a way out of the crisis, a call echoed by other major parties.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5a711131bce55e28257e91d8e504597011% %MINIFYHTML5a711131bce55e28257e91d8e504597012%

Thomas Kemmerich, politician of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), economically liberal, was elected as state prime minister after the right-wing AfD lawmakers gave him his support.

As a result, Kemmerich, 54, beat Bodo Ramelow from the left-wing match 45 to 44.

"This is the first time in the history of modern Germany that a state prime minister has been elected with votes from AfD," political scientist Andre Brodocz told the MDR station.

While the vote was secret, Kemmerich must also have received the support of the CDU parliamentarians, as well as his FDP stablemates.

Local media rushed to describe the event as a "political earthquake," as the main parties had previously refused to work with AfD anti-immigration, anti-Islam and anti-EU AfD at any level.

& # 39; Bad day for Germany & # 39;

The result provoked widespread outrage, with Norbert Walter-Borjans, co-leader of Merkel's minor coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), calling for a "clear position,quot; that keeps Merkel's conservatives away from AfD.

"What happened in Thuringia is not only a matter of Thuringia,quot; but also of federal policy, he told ZDF.

"This is a bad day for Thuringia, a bad day for Germany," said CDU President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in the French city of Strasbourg.

He called for new elections in the state and criticized regional politicians for violating the party's policy of non-cooperation with AfD.

"The new elections would be the best for Thuringia," added the CDU secretary general, Paul Ziemiak.

Members of the two government parties, CDU and the SPD, organized a crisis meeting in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the issue.

"The republic is in danger," said Katja Kipping, leader of the far-left party Linke,

& # 39; Bad day for the liberals & # 39;

When addressing the local parliament in Erfurt, Kemmerich sought to calm concerns by insisting that he would stick to a pre-election promise not to associate with the extreme right.

"You have in me a bitter opponent of everything that even hints at radicalism, right or left, or fascism," he said, to the mockery of local parliamentarians and shouts of "Hypocrite!" and "Charlatan!"

At a press conference, the national leader of the FDP, Christian Lindner, said that if other parties refused to work with Kemmerich to form a government, there should be new elections.

AfD's support for the liberal politician had been "purely tactical,quot; and the FDP "does not share the objectives and values ​​of this party," he insisted.

But the deputy director of the party, Wolfgang Kubicki, welcomed Kemmerich's election as state prime minister.

Protesters quickly gathered outside the state parliament in Erfurt, with some posters reminding that it was in Thuringia where a Nazi minister was first admitted to the government in 1930.

Demonstrations were planned for other cities in Germany on Wednesday night, including Frankfurt, Leipzig and outside the FDP headquarters in Berlin.

Jewish leader & # 39; horrified & # 39;

Thuringia belongs to the former communist of Germany, where the rejection of the extreme right has not taken roots as deep as in the West in the decades after the reunification of the country in 1990.

But the rupture of the dam there is even more surprising to the observers, since the local regional leader of AfD, Bjoern Hoecke, is one of the most radical figures of the party, leading a loose movement within the party known as the "Wing,quot; .

In the past, he called for a "180 degree turn,quot; in the souvenir culture of Germany for the Holocaust and other crimes of the Nazis, which form a central pillar of the country's political life after World War II.

Wednesday marked a "new beginning for Thuringian politics," Hoecke said, adding that AfD had helped prevent it from becoming a "leftist state."

Ziemiak of the CDU regretted that Kemmerich had accepted "Nazi votes as Mr. Hoecke,quot;.

AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that the vote showed that there was "less distance,quot; between CDU, FDP and AfD than other parties.

The president of the Central Jewish Council in Germany, Josef Schuster, said he was "horrified,quot; by the result of the vote.